Ralph Ineson Reportedly Joins Cast of Marvel’s “The Fantastic Four” as Galactus

The world eater is coming. Marvel has reportedly cast Ralph Ineson to play Galactus, the iconic villain, in The Fantastic Four, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
- Ineson has racked up an extensive list of credits over his career, including multiplier Harry Potter films, Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi, Disney+’s Willow series, 20th Century Studios’ The Creator and, most recently, 20th’s The First Omen.
- This will actually not even be his first credit in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as the actor is credited as a Ravager Pilot in Guardians of the Galaxy.
- Ineson will bring Galactus to the MCU for the first time. The iconic comic book villain is a celestial being known for eating planets and crossing paths with the Fantastic Four and the Avengers countless times.
- The character (sort of) made an appearance in 2007’s Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, though his appearance was changed drastically fro the comics.
- Julia Garner has also reportedly been cast in the film as the Silver Surfer, a herald of Galactus.
- Whether or not Galactus will be the big bad of this film remains to be seen.
- This news also comes just hours after John Malkovich was reported to be cast in the film in a yet unknown role.
About Marvel’s The Fantastic Four:
- Matt Shakman (WandaVision, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters) will direct The Fantastic Four, from a screenplay by Josh Friedman, Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer.
- Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian) will play Reed Richards (AKA Mr. Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (The Crown) will play Sue Storm (AKA The Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things) as Johnny Storm (AKA The Human Torch) and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear) as Ben Grimm (AKA The Thing) will round out the team of heroes.
- Paul Walter Hauser has also been cast in a yet unknown role.
- The Fantastic Four is set to hit theaters July 25, 2025. For the latest on when you can expect to see upcoming Marvel projects, check out our MCU schedule page.