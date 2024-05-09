Ralph Ineson Reportedly Joins Cast of Marvel’s “The Fantastic Four” as Galactus

The world eater is coming. Marvel has reportedly cast Ralph Ineson to play Galactus, the iconic villain, in The Fantastic Four, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Ineson has racked up an extensive list of credits over his career, including multiple Harry Potter films, Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi, Disney+ Willow, The Creator and, most recently, 20th's The First Omen.

. Ineson will bring Galactus to the MCU for the first time. The iconic comic book villain is a celestial being known for eating planets and crossing paths with the Fantastic Four

The character (sort of) made an appearance in 2007's Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, though his appearance was changed drastically from the comics.

Whether or not Galactus will be the big bad of this film remains to be seen.

This news also comes just hours after John Malkovich was reported to be cast

