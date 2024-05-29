Really? “Deadpool 2”??: A First Time Viewing

My personal dive into Deadpool continues with, what do ya know, Deadpool 2. While I had many qualms with the immaturity of Deadpool, I still found the film watchable. So, as my allegiance to Marvel and the greater MCU remains stronger than I have for some family members, I powered towards Deadpool 2. In the words of the now dormant Patty & Emily YouTube channel: baby, that sucked.

With it being so abhorrent and me being so nice, I wanted to at least highlight the moment that the movie got correct. Even when I rate a movie one star, there are always highlights. (The cinematography in the aforementioned La Chimera still hits hard.) Deadpool 2 is a lazy movie that frequently calls out its laziness, but there are a few bright spots that need to be recognized.

Domino works! A seemingly one-joke character (She’s lucky!) hits every time. Even with Deadpool’s insufferably knowing monologue over her skill “not being cinematic,” the sequence of Domino running through the streets to make it to the front seat of a truck is great.

The post credit scene is quite painful to sit through. Reynolds always has to throw a jab at his work in the Green Lantern …but I’m pretty sure you read the script and agreed to star? However, Deadpool reversing time to ensure that Rob Delaney’s character stays alive is wonderful. Justice for Catastrophe !

Anytime Yentl played, I'm happy that Barbra Streisand likely got a nice residual check. I don't care, she deserves it!

"Tomorrow" from Annie is a motif in the film, but I gotta hand it to everyone involved for picking the correct incarnation of the tune. The 1999 Alicia Morton-starring ABC film remains the superior Annie and I, apparently alongside Deadpool, will die on that hill.

The Bond-like opening credit sequence was a great gag, utilizing a reference in a properly humorous way. The joke title cards remain just as stupid as the first film, since it's just fluff at that point, but at least the visuals were well done.

Featured during the opening credits is an actually great Celine Dion song, “Ashes”. While it was a competitive Oscar race for Best Original Song at the 2019 ceremony, at least three of the five nominees could’ve been replaced with this power ballad.

And…that’s it! Those were the only bright spots in this messy, overstuffed, under-written, and poorly plotted mess of a film dedicated to bros making fart jokes. I only hope that Deadpool’s addition to the MCU will increase the quality and my sanity when watching.