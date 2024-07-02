San Diego Comic Con Releases Official Floor Plan and Exhibitor List

The annual fandom festival has just revealed more details for guests attending their 2024 event.
What’s Happening:
- San Diego Comic Con has released their floor plan and exhibitors list on their official website.
- The immersive fandom celebration, taking place from July 25-28, has made planning for the event easier through their online roster. You can access that here.
- Disney fans will have plenty to explore this year. With several areas showcasing Disney, Star Wars, Marvel and more, here are some of their locations for the event:
- Disney Entertainment Television: 4229
- Disney Publishing Worldwide: 2021
- Doctor Who: 4129
- Funko: 5045, 5137, 5145, 5339, 5341
- Hasbro, Inc.: 3213
- Her Universe – Star Wars Pavilion: 2913
- Lucasfilm Ltd.: 2913
- Marvel Entertainment: 2329
- MARVEL MERCH STORE: 2519
- The Walt Disney Company – Lucas Press/Disney Publishing: 2913-A
- Checkout the official Comic Con map below:
- Comic Con gives fans the opportunity to purchase exclusive merchandise, attend panels, and meet some of their favorite actors and actresses. With so much to do, make sure you plan ahead to experience everything you can at the annual event.
Read More Comic Con: