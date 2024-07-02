San Diego Comic Con Releases Official Floor Plan and Exhibitor List

The annual fandom festival has just revealed more details for guests attending their 2024 event.

What’s Happening:

San Diego Comic Con

The immersive fandom celebration, taking place from July 25-28, has made planning for the event easier through their online roster. You can access that here

Disney fans will have plenty to explore this year. With several areas showcasing Disney, Star Wars Marvel Disney Entertainment Television: 4229 Disney Publishing Worldwide: 2021 Doctor Who Funko: 5045, 5137, 5145, 5339, 5341 Hasbro, Inc.: 3213 Her Universe – Star Wars Pavilion: 2913 Lucasfilm Ltd.: 2913 Marvel Entertainment: 2329 MARVEL MERCH STORE: 2519 The Walt Disney Company – Lucas Press/Disney Publishing: 2913-A

Checkout the official Comic Con map below:

Comic Con gives fans the opportunity to purchase exclusive merchandise, attend panels, and meet some of their favorite actors and actresses. With so much to do, make sure you plan ahead to experience everything you can at the annual event.

