Photos: L.A. Comic Con Returns to Downtown Los Angeles for More Cosplay, Exhibits, and All-Around Geeky Fun

This past weekend in Downtown Los Angeles, the annual L.A. Comic Con (formerly known as both Comikaze Expo and Stan Lee’s L.A. Comic Con) was held once again at the Los Angeles Convention Center. And while– in full disclosure– we had intended to spend most of the weekend there, due to other Disney and theme park happenings around Southern California we were only able to hang around the con for a few hours on Saturday afternoon.

But even with such a short amount of time, we still had a blast wandering through the convention center, checking out all the amazing attendees cosplay, and exploring the exhibit hall floor.

Some Disney-related cosplay highlights included Dr. Doom from Marvel Comics, Long John Silver from Treasure Planet, robot Santa Claus and an elf from Futurama, and numerous Star Wars characters like Rey from the sequel trilogy and IG-12 from The Mandalorian.

And speaking of The Mandalorian, I happened to come dressed as Pirate King Gorian Shard from two episodes of the smash-hit live-action Disney+ series, after having made this costume for Halloween and being disappointed that nobody recognized it. Thankfully the L.A. Comic Con crowd was much more appreciative of my efforts, and I even took the chance to participate in the big Star Wars cosplay meetup.

Other Disney-related cosplayers we saw around the convention center were dressed as the Rocketeer, a Mandalorian version of Elsa from Frozen, Ouroboros and TVA workers from Loki, and a whole group of very sinister Disney villains. On the exhibit hall floor they even had an enormous Millennium Falcon bounce house set up for attendees to enjoy. All in all, we had a blast throughout the afternoon, even though we didn’t get to squeeze in any of the panels or celebrity interviews that were on the schedule.

The next L.A. Comic Con will be held October 4th-6th, 2024 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Be sure to visit the official L.A. Comic Con website for additional information and to purchase advance tickets.