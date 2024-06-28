“Back to the Future” Cast Reunion Announced for Los Angeles Comic Con 2024: Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, More

Great Scott! Southern California fans of the Back to the Future trilogy are going to want to attend Los Angeles Comic Con 2024 this fall, because things are getting heavy. The beloved cast of all three films: Michael J. Fox (best known as Marty McFly), Christopher Lloyd (Dr. Emmett L. “Doc” Brown), Lea Thompson (Lorraine Baines McFly), and Thomas F. Wilson (Biff Tannen / Griff Tannen / Buford “Mad Dog” Tannen) will be reuniting at the event.

What’s happening:

and its two sequels will be appearing together at Los Angeles Comic Con 2024 in Southern California this fall. This reunion between actors Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, and Thomas F. Wilson will take place in a 1,000-seat auditorium at the L.A. Convention Center, and broadcast live to the L.A. Comic Con main stage on the exhibit hall floor.

Other celebrities already confirmed for Los Angeles Comic Con 2024 include Ewan McGregor ( Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi ), Christina Ricci ( The Addams Family ), Giancarlo Esposito ( The Mandalorian ), Tara Strong ( The Fairly OddParents ), Hayden Panettiere ( Heroes ), and Gordon Cormier ( Avatar: The Last Airbender ).

), Christina Ricci ( ), Giancarlo Esposito ( ), Tara Strong ( ), Hayden Panettiere ( ), and Gordon Cormier ( ). The other great news is that L.A. Comic Con has extended Early Bird discounts for 3-day weekend general admission and VIP tickets through this coming Sunday, June 30th at midnight Pacific Time, with ticket prices reduced by up to 20%. Payment plans are also available.



What they’re saying:

“L.A.’s largest event for comics, gaming, sci-fi, anime and pop culture, today announces a very special Back to the Future cast reunion for this year’s event, taking place October 4-6, 2024. The legendary team of actors, including Michael J. Fox [Spin City], Christopher Lloyd [Taxi], Lea Thompson [Switched at Birth] and Thomas Wilson [The Heat] reunite nearly 40 years after the debut of the first film to take the L.A. Comic Con stage for the first time together. With Michael J. Fox recently sharing his story in the critically acclaimed documentary ‘Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie’ in 2023, this reunion is a rare opportunity for Los Angeles fans to see one of their Hollywood heroes in person.” Chris DeMoulin, CEO/GM of Los Angeles Comic Con parent company CEI: “The ‘Back to the Future’ movies are pop culture classics that are as vibrant, funny and moving today as the day they premiered. When the stars aligned to give us the chance to reunite this incredible cast, we jumped on the opportunity to bring to L.A. Comic Con guests that have entertained all of us for close to two generations. Every year, our job is to bring LA's amazing fans a diverse lineup of headliners and experiences that will level up from previous years. This panel is a joy to announce, as Michael J. Fox is both an accomplished performer and an inspiring human, and we’re excited to celebrate one of his most iconic roles alongside his fellow legendary cast members.”

Los Angeles Comic Con 2024 will take place October 4th through the 6th at the L.A. Convention Center in Southern California. For additional details and to purchase tickets for the event, be sure to visit L.A. Comic Con’s official website.