“Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi” Star Ewan McGregor Announced for L.A. Comic-Con 2024, Tickets On Sale Now

Great news for Southern California pop-culture fans: early-bird tickets for Los Angeles Comic Con 2024 are now on sale, and the convention has announced its first Event Headliner for this year: Ewan McGregor, best known as young Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars prequel trilogy and in the live-action Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+.

What’s happening:

Ewan McGregor has been announced as the first Event Headliner for L.A. Comic Con 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Outside of Lucasfilm’s iconic Star Wars franchise, in which he plays the younger version of Sir Alec Guinness’s beloved character Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi, McGregor is known for his roles in the movies Moulin Rouge! , August: Osage County , and the two Trainspotting films.

Early bird three-day passes and VIP tickets for L.A. Comic Con 2024 are on sale now

What they’re saying:

Chris DeMoulin, CEO/GM of Los Angeles Comic Con parent company CEI: “L.A. Comic Con loves the challenge that the fans give us each year to make the next show bigger, broader and more diverse, and to bring them guests and experiences they've never had before. We're really excited to do that again for them in 2024! As you can see from the exciting announcement about Ewan McGregor, we really went after talent who have been on the Fans' ‘Top 5 most requested guest’ list for years, and we're combining that with new media and sponsor activations, and popular gaming tournaments, to provide Los Angeles' fans with their best experience in our 14-year history."

Los Angeles Comic Con: "In 2023, L.A. Comic Con welcomed over 122,000 attendees, and played host to over 1,000 exhibitors, artists and vendors. The show featured the largest Artist Alley of any US fan event, along with 250+ panels and programming running all weekend to celebrate the sensational talent behind some of the most beloved and iconic works in comics, gaming, anime, and pop culture. L.A. Comic Con 2024 – back in its traditional October time slot after 3 years in December – will feature the most star-studded and diverse talent, gaming and activation lineup the show has ever seen, bringing a mix of L.A. Comic Con favorites and first-time headliners to make it bigger and more unique than any other Con experience. McGregor is just the first of 4-5 headliner guests from beloved film and television franchises to be announced in upcoming weeks."

Los Angeles Comic Con 2024 takes place from October 4th through the 6th at the L.A. Convention Center in Downtown Los Angeles. For additional information, be sure to visit the event’s official website.