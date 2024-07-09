Stitch Attacks Snacks Collection – Shaved Ice is the Perfect Scoop of Summer

Make room for Stitch (and Angel!)! The little troublemaker has returned to Disney Store for another year-long series and in 2024 it’s all about this massive appetite and fan favorite Disney Parks snacks. The Stitch Attacks Snacks Collection shines the spotlight on the beloved blue and pink aliens as they devour delicious Disney treats.

Experiment 626 is back for another round of Disney merchandise fun and this time he’ll be bringing his signature charm and a craving for Disney delicacies to a unique 12-part series

The playful assortment features snackable spins on your favorite indestructible and completely irresistible alien. Each launch offers a new Stitch snack plush and collectible pin. This month’s theme is Shaved Ice!

The pins feature Stitch and Angel each enjoying their own shaved ice although Angel is turning away from Stitch so that he doesn’t decide to snack on her treat too.

As for the plush, the friends are happily indulging in the frozen treat. Stitch is actually licking his and he’s got his eyes closed while he enjoys the moment of pure bliss! Oh, and the duo have donned matching outfits decorated with polka dots and shaved ice treats.

Shaved Ice is the seventh Disney Parks treat to debut in this Snacks Collection. The collection will also be available later in the month at Disney Parks.

Links to the Stitch Attacks Snacks – Shaved Ice items can be found below.

Stitch Attacks Snacks Plush – Shaved Ice

Angel – Stitch Attacks Snacks Plush – Shaved Ice

Stitch Attacks Snacks Pin Set – Shaved Ice

Stitch and Angel Special Savings:

Now that Angel has joined the fun, guests can save $10 on their purchase when they buy both plush together!

Stitch Attacks Snacks Collection:

Join Stitch for a culinary tour of your favorite Disney Parks treats.

New assortments in the Stitch Attacks Snacks Collection will launch on Disney Store on the second Tuesday of the month at 8am PT. Upcoming Snacks in the series include: Pineapple Whip – (August 13th) Caramel Apple – (September 10th) Churro – (October 8th) Gingerbread Cookie – (November 12th) Hot Chocolate – (December 10th)



Previous Releases Featured:

