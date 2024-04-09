Stitch (and Angel!) Attacks Snacks Collection – Lollipops

Make room for Stitch (and Angel!)! The little troublemaker has returned to Disney Store for another year-long series and in 2024 it’s all about this massive appetite and fan favorite Disney Parks snacks. The Stitch Attacks Snacks Collection shines the spotlight on the beloved blue alien as he devours delicious Disney treats.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Experiment 626 is back for another round of Disney merchandise fun and this time he’ll be bringing his signature charm and a craving for Disney delicacies to a unique 12-part series

The playful assortment features snackable spins on your favorite indestructible and completely irresistible alien. Each launch offers a new Stitch snack plush and collectible pin. This month’s theme is Lollipops!

The pins showcase Stitch and his pal Angel each enjoying the colorful Mickey Mouse-shaped candies, although Angel is keeping a close eye on her buddy and holding her lollipop away from him.

As for the plush, this month we’ll see both friends join the collection…and in matching outfits too! Stitch and Angel are featured winking at fans while licking large lollipops. Yes, they both have tongues sticking out to enjoy the sweet treats!

Lollipops are the fourth Disney Parks treat to debut in this Snacks Collection which will be available at Disney Store starting April 9th

Links to the Stitch Attacks Snacks – Lollipops items can be found below.

Free shipping at Disney Store:

Don’t forget that Disney Store purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Stitch Attacks Snacks Plush – Lollipop – April – $29.99

Approx. 12'' H

Angel Stitch Attacks Snacks Plush – Lollipop – April – $29.99

Approx. 12'' H

Stitch and Angel Special Savings:

Now that Angel has joined the fun, guests can save $10 on their purchase when they buy both plush together!

Stitch Attacks Snacks Pin Set – Lollipop – April – Limited Release – $34.99

Lollipop: approx. 1 1/2'' H x 1'' W

Stitch: approx. 2'' H x 1 1/2'' W

Angel: approx. 2'' H x 1 1/4'' W

Stitch Attacks Snacks Collection:

Join Stitch for a culinary tour of your favorite Disney Parks treats.

New assortments in the Stitch Attacks Snacks Collection will launch on Disney Store on the second Tuesday of the month at 8am PT. Upcoming Snacks in the series include: Over The Top Milkshake – (May 14th) Donuts – (June 11th) Shaved Ice – (July 9th) Pineapple Whip – (August 13th) Caramel Apple – (September 10th) Churro – (October 8th) Gingerbread Cookie – (November 12th) Hot Chocolate – (December 10th)



Previous Releases Featured:

