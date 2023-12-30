Follow Stitch on Foodie Journey with shopDisney’s Stitch Attacks Snacks Collection

shopDisney’s fan favorite continuity line or year-long collectible series is returning in 2024 with an exciting collection starring Stitch and his massive appetite! Starting in January, shopDisney will introduce the Stitch Attacks Snacks Collection with the beloved blue alien devouring delicious Disney treats.

What’s Happening:

Experiment 626 is back for another round of Disney merchandise fun and this time he’ll be bringing his signature charm and a craving for Disney delicacies to a unique 12-part series.

The playful assortment features snackable spins on your favorite indestructible and completely irresistible alien. Each launch offers a new Stitch snack plush and collectible pin.

All throughout 2024, new assortments in the Stitch Attacks Snacks Collection will launch on shopDisney on the second Tuesday of the month at 8am PT. The collection will feature 12 delicious Mickey shaped Disney Parks treats including: Mickey Pretzel – (January 9th) Popcorn – (February 13th) Ice Cream Sandwich – (March 12th)



Lollipop – (April 9th)

Over The Top Milkshake – (May 14th)

Donuts – (June 11th)

Shaved Ice – (July 9th)

Pineapple Whip – (August 13th)

Caramel Apple – (September 10th)

Churro – (October 8th)

Gingerbread Cookie – (November 12th)

Hot Chocolate – (December 10th)

Mickey Pretzels are the first Disney Parks treat to debut in this Snacks Collection which will be available on shopDisney starting January 9th at 8am PT. The collection will also be available later in the month at Disney Parks.

The collection will also be available later in the month at Disney Parks.

Stitch Attacks Snacks – Mickey Pretzels

