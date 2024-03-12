Stitch Attacks Snacks Collection – Macarons

Make room for Stitch (and Angel!)! The little troublemaker has returned to Disney Store for another year-long series and in 2024 it’s all about this massive appetite and fan favorite Disney Parks snacks. The Stitch Attacks Snacks Collection shines the spotlight on the beloved blue alien as he devours delicious Disney treats.

Experiment 626 is back for another round of Disney merchandise fun and this time he’ll be bringing his signature charm and a craving for Disney delicacies to a unique 12-part series

The playful assortment features snackable spins on your favorite indestructible and completely irresistible alien. Each launch offers a new Stitch snack plush and collectible pin. This month’s theme is Macarons!

The pins showcase Stitch holding a sweet green cookie while his pal Angel tries to keep her two treats away from him. The plush spotlights Stitch holding up a perfectly decorated pink and blue macaron right before he devours it!

Macarons are the third Disney Parks treat to debut in this Snacks Collection which will be available on Disney Store starting March 12th

Links to the Stitch Attacks Snacks – Macarons items can be found below.

Stitch Attacks Snacks Plush – Macaron – March – $29.99

Approx. 12'' H x 12'' W x 8'' D

Stitch Attacks Snacks Pin Set – Macaron – March – Limited Release – $34.99

Macaron: approx. 1 1/4'' H x 1 1/2'' W

Stitch: approx. 1 3/4'' H or W

Angel: approx. 1 3/4'' H or W

Stitch Attacks Snacks Collection:

Join Stitch for a culinary tour of your favorite Disney Parks treats.

New assortments in the Stitch Attacks Snacks Collection will launch on Disney Store on the second Tuesday of the month at 8am PT. Upcoming Snacks in the series include: Lollipop – (April 9th) Over The Top Milkshake – (May 14th) Donuts – (June 11th) Shaved Ice – (July 9th) Pineapple Whip – (August 13th) Caramel Apple – (September 10th) Churro – (October 8th) Gingerbread Cookie – (November 12th) Hot Chocolate – (December 10th)



Previous Releases Featured:

