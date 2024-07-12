Jingle Bells and Haunted Yells Are Afoot With New Collection of Action Figures from The Haunted Mansion Holiday

An all new collection of Haunted Mansion Holiday action figures are being released by Super7 to satisfy the need for tricks and treats.

A collection of three pairs of action figures are being released in celebration of Haunted Mansion Holiday.

Each pack includes one iconic Nightmare Before Christmas character and a hitchhiking ghost.

character and a hitchhiking ghost. These new sets are now available on Disney Store’s website.

Link to the individual items can be found below.

Oogie Boogie and Ezra Action Figure Set by Super7 – The Haunted Mansion Holiday | Disney Store – $49.99

Fully articulated

Ezra glows in the dark and has removable hat

Comes in Doom Buggy display packaging

Oogie Boogie: 3 ⅞’’ H x 3’’ W x 1 ½’’ D

Ezra: 4 ⅕’’ H x 1 ¾’’ W x ¾’’ D

Sally and Gus Action Figure Set by Super7 – The Haunted Mansion Holiday | Disney Store – $49.99

Fully articulated

Gus glows in the dark

Comes in Doom Buggy display packaging

Sally: 3 ⅝’’ H x 1 ⅛’’ W x ⅗’’ D

Gus: 3 ½’’ H x 1 ⅗’’ W x 1 ⅖’’ D

Santa Jack Skellington and Phineas Action Figure Set by Super7 – The Haunted Mansion Holiday | Disney Store – $49.99

Fully articulated

Phineas glows in the dark

Comes in Doom Buggy display packaging

Santa Jack: 4 ½’’ H x 2 ¼’’ W x ½’’ D

Gus: 3 ¾’’ H x 2 ⅖’’ W x 1 ½’’ D

