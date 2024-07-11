“Alien: Romulus” Funko Pop! Figures Now Available for Pre-Order

A variety of new Funko Pop! figures inspired by Alien: Romulus are now available for pre-order.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

  • Entertainment Earth now has several Alien: Romulus Funko Pop! figures available for pre-order on their website.

  • All four figures are expected to be shipped out this coming September.

About Alien: Romulus:

In this ninth entry in the immensely popular and enduring film series, a group of young people on a distant world find themselves in a confrontation with the most terrifying life form in the universe.

