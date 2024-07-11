Gritty and Grounded “Alien: Romulus” Returns the Franchise to Its Horror Roots

A new featurette has been released for the latest installment in the Alien franchise, Alien: Romulus.
What’s Happening:
- In this new video, stars and creatives from Alien: Romulus discuss the legacy of the sci-fi/horror franchise, and how the story is being continued in the latest installment.
- Director/co-writer Fede Alvarez discusses how he wanted to take things back to basics and make Alien: Romulus a pure horror movie.
- It’s revealed that this film is set between the events of the original Alien and the first sequel, Aliens.
- In an effort to make the film gritty and grounded, every creature was built for real – with minimal use of green screen.
- Discussing Alien: Romulus in the featurette are director/co-writer Fede Alvarez, Cailee Spaeny (“Rain”) and David Jonsson (“Andy”).
- Watch the full video for yourself below:
- The sci-fi/horror-thriller takes the phenomenally successful Alien franchise back to its roots: While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe.
- The film stars Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla), David Jonsson (Agatha Christie’s Murder is Easy), Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone), Isabela Merced (The Last of Us), Spike Fearn (Aftersun) and Aileen Wu.
- Fede Alvarez (Evil Dead) directs from a screenplay he wrote with frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues (Don’t Breathe 2) based on characters created by Dan O’Bannon and Ronald Shusett.
- Alien: Romulus opens exclusively in theaters nationwide August 16th, 2024.