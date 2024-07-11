Gritty and Grounded “Alien: Romulus” Returns the Franchise to Its Horror Roots

A new featurette has been released for the latest installment in the Alien franchise, Alien: Romulus.

In this new video, stars and creatives from Alien: Romulus discuss the legacy of the sci-fi/horror franchise, and how the story is being continued in the latest installment.

Director/co-writer Fede Alvarez discusses how he wanted to take things back to basics and make Alien: Romulus a pure horror movie.

It's revealed that this film is set between the events of the original Alien and the first sequel, Aliens.

In an effort to make the film gritty and grounded, every creature was built for real – with minimal use of green screen.

Discussing Alien: Romulus in the featurette are director/co-writer Fede Alvarez, Cailee Spaeny (“Rain”) and David Jonsson (“Andy”).

Watch the full video for yourself below: