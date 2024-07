AMC has announced a special giveaway for those seeing Alien: Romulus opening weekend.

What’s Happening:

AMC Theatres have announced a special patch that will be handed out to moviegoers.

Those seeing Alien: Romulus from August 15th – 18th will receive a collectible Weyland-Yutani Corp patch.

from August 15th – 18th will receive a collectible Weyland-Yutani Corp patch. Patches will be handed out to those seeing the film in AMC’s special formats (Dolby Cinema, IMAX, and Prime).

These patches will be available while supplies last.

More Alien News: