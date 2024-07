Alamo Drafthouse has announced a special pint glass available for those heading to see Alien: Romulus in theaters.

What’s Happening:

Alamo Drafthouse has shared a look at their limited edition collector’s glass for Alien: Romulus .

. Available to pre-order with tickets, while supplies last, the glass features both the Alamo Drafthouse and film logos.

This extraterrestrial drinking vessel is only available while supplies last on their website

