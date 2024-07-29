Foodie Guide to World Princess Week 2024 at the Disney Parks

World Princess Week is next month, and, to celebrate, Disney is releasing a plethora of treats in honor of some of their most iconic royalty.

What’s Happening:

has shared that

The official celebration takes place from August 25th through August 31st.

With specialty food items inspired by Disney Princesses, Walt Disney World Disneyland Resort Disneyland Paris

All items are available only during World Princess Week unless otherwise stated. Let’s check them out!

WALT DISNEY WORLD RESORT

Disney Resorts Collection:

Contempo Cafe (Disney’s Contemporary Resort)

– Cinderella Cupcake: Vanilla cake with vanilla crème custard filling, buttercream, white chocolate slipper, and fondant pumpkin.

Capt. Cook’s and Kona Island (Disney’s Polynesia Village Resort)

–Moana Mini Cake: Vanilla cake, mango mousse, glaçage, buttercream, fondant, white chocolate décor, and a white chocolate Moana.

Le Petit Café (Disney’s Riviera Resort)

-“Make it Pink, Make it Blue” Aurora Fruit Tart: Diplomat cream, raspberry mousse, fresh berries, white chocolate crown with citric acid color-changing solution.

Topolino’s Terrace – Flavors of the Riviera (Disney’s Riviera Resort)

-Princess Aurora Dessert: Orange blossom-honey mousse, strawberry curd, and almond crumble with citric acid color-changing solution.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom:

Creature Comforts

-Guardian of the Dragon Gem: Guardian of the Dragon Gem: Mango mousse, lychee-dragon fruit gelee, coconut cake, dragon tail cream, and white chocolate décor.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios:

Dockside Diner

–The Little Mermaid Shake: Vanilla, mango, guava, and ginger shake topped with whipped cream and a pineapple-guava seashell cake.

Fairfax Fare

-Belle Cup of Enchantment: Cranberry and Minute Maid Passion Fruit Orange Guava Juice topped with yellow shimmer and strawberry boba pearls.

Magic Kingdom:

Available Various Locations (The Friar’s Nook, Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn & Café, Sleepy Hollow Refreshments, Pinocchio Village Haus, Storybook Treats, Liberty Square Market, Main Street Snacks, Popcorn Cart near Cinderella Castle, Popcorn Cart near Gaston’s Tavern, Popcorn Cart near Peco’s Bill Tall Tale Inn & Café, Popcorn Cart near Big Thunder Mountain Railroad)

-Princess Tiana Sipper: No discounts apply on this souvenir cup. (Available now while supplies last)

Storybook Treats

-Tiana Cone: White chocolate and frosted mint soft-serve swirl topped with white chocolate crispy pearls and a chocolate decoration.

-Rapunzel Sundae: Shortcake with wild berry soft-serve and DOLE Whip Lemon topped with berry compote and sugar flowers.

Disney Springs:

Amorette’s Patisseries

-Moana Petit Cake: Layers of vanilla sprinkle cake with white chocolate mousse.

The Ganachery

-Rapunzel Ganache Pop: Dark chocolate, vanilla beans, and candied cherries covered in 65% dark chocolate.

DISNEYLAND RESORT

Disneyland Park:

Various Locations (Churros near Casey Jr. Circus Train, Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe, Little Red Wagon, Plaza Inn, Refreshment Corner, Troubadour Tavern, and Tiana’s Palace)

-Princess Tiana Sipper (Available August 1. Limit 5 Per Person. No discounts.)

Churros near Casey Jr. Circus Train

-Princess Aurora Sipper (Available now)

Lemonade at small world Promenade

-Princess Belle Sipper (Available now)

Disney California Adventure:

Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream and Fairfax Market

-Princess Tiana Sipper (Available August 1. Limit 5 Per Person. No Discounts.)

Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa:

Disney Princess Adventures at Napa Rose Restaurant

-Princess Tiana Sipper (Available August 1. Limit 5 Per Person. No Discounts.)

-Princess Aurora Sipper (Available now)

-Princess Belle Sipper (Available now)

–Various Princess themed treats (Available now)

Disneyland Hotel:

Fleur de Lys Bar

-Rapunzel inspired mocktail with violet and elderflower (non alcoholic)

–Beauty and the Beast’s Eternal Rose inspired cocktail with rose, elderflower, and blueberry.

HONG KONG DISNEYLAND RESORT

Disneyland Park:

Royal Banquet Hall (Available August 1-September 1)

-Ariel inspired Raspberry Pistachio Cupcake

-Chinderella inspired Bergamot Chocolate Cupcake

–Snow White inspired Mango Apple Cupcake

DISNEYLAND PARIS

Disneyland Park:

Victoria’s Home Style Restaurant

-Best. Shake. Ever!: Raspberry milkshake.

-Royal Bayou Cake: Pistachio, caramel, and pecan biscuit.

Market House Deli

-Wave of the Ocean Cake: Moana inspired passion fruit eclair.

-Exotic Fruit Cupcake with lemon buttercream.

