Foodie Guide to Flavors of Florida Presented by CORKCICLE 2024 at Disney Springs

Flavors of Florida presented by CORKCICLE is returning to Disney Springs from July 1st through August 11th with a menu that will make your taste buds dance with delight. Guests will have the opportunity to taste some must-try items at over 40 flavor-filled locations across Disney Springs – which have just been shared in a new Foodie Guide from the Disney Parks Blog.

What’s Happening:

In addition to the over 40 locations featuring exclusive items, the Flavors of Florida festival will also include a new culinary demonstration series, as well as a new seek and find activity.

New this year, the new culinary series hosted by Kroger Deliver will allow guests to delight in pairing events featuring menus specially curated for Flavors of Florida. Enjoy exquisite dishes expertly paired with wine, beer and cocktails.

Also new this year is the Discover the Springs seek and find activity. Once you’re done, turn in your completed map and get a special surprise!

Flavors of Florida Foodie Guide

Amorette’s Patisserie (Mobile Order Available)

Orange-Hazelnut Petite Gâteau: Layers of orange mousse, orange curd, and honey-orange gel on top of a hazelnut financier (New)

Orange Bird Dome Cake: Layers of Grand Marnier-soaked vanilla chiffon cake, mandarin pâté de fruit, mandarin orange cream, and white chocolate crisp pearls

Orange Slushie: Orange slushie topped with chantilly cream and citrus candy piece (New)

Orange Slushie with Vanilla Flavored Vodka: Orange slushie with a float of STOLI Vanilla flavored vodka topped with chantilly cream and citrus candy piece (New)

B.B. Wolf’s Sausage Co. (Mobile Order Available)

Ybor City-Style Dog: Quarter-pound, all-beef hotdog with mojo pork, pickles, Swiss cheese, and mustard (New)

The BOATHOUSE

Roasted Golden Tilefish: Paired with coconut ginger rice, topped with citrus escabeche, and served with a cilantro aïoli

Chef Art Smith’s Homecomin’

Tampa-Style Cuban Sandwich: House-smoked pork, shaved country ham, house-made pickles, yellow mustard, and Swiss cheese pressed between slices of fresh Cuban bread (New)

Dragon Fruit Mojito: Bacardi Light Rum, dragon fruit, prickly pear simple syrup, and fresh mint (New)

Chicken Guy!

Sunshine Shake: Hand-spun, vanilla soft-serve ice cream blended with fresh Florida orange juice and topped with fresh whipped cream

Cilantro Urban Eatery

Cuban Sandwich: Pork-lechon, ham, Swiss cheese, sweet pickles, and mustard on pressed Cuban bread served with plantain chips and avocado dip (New)

City Works Eatery & Pour House

Pork Belly Burnt End Tacos: Smoked pork belly burnt ends, orange blossom honey BBQ sauce, Key lime coleslaw, aji amarillo sauce, and green onions served with El Mirasol flour tortillas and choice of side (New)

Coca-Cola Store Rooftop Beverage Bar

Orange Cream Float: Coca-Cola, orange cream bar, and vanilla ice cream served in a souvenir cup

The Daily Poutine

St. Augustine Datil BBQ Poutine: Crispy pork with datil pepper sauce complemented by Sunshine Stroll beer cheese sauce and slaw made with “swamp cabbage” hearts of palm and chayote squash (New)

Bourbon Orange Punch: Maker’s Mark Kentucky Straight Bourbon, Minute Maid Orange Juice, red passion fruit, and edible glitter topped with a dehydrated orange (New)

D-Luxe Burger

Citrus Burger: Pressed signature-blend patty, citrus-braised pork belly, grapefruit paloma aïoli, pickled and fried fennel, grapefruit jam, and lettuce (New)

Key Lime Pie Shake: Vanilla gelato blended with Minute Maid Lemonade and graham cracker crumbs topped with whipped cream, graham cracker crumbs, and a lime wedge (New)

Dockside Margaritas

Citrus Sangria: Coppo Moscato d’Asti Moncalvina, Patrón Silver Tequila, Minute Maid Orange Juice, and DOLE Pineapple Juice served with fresh citrus (New)

Earl of Sandwich

Datil Pepper Cuban Sandwich: Roasted carnitas, ham, Swiss cheese, sweet pickles, and datil pepper aïoli (New)

Earl’s Creamy Orange Slush: Florida oranges and a hint of lemon served with whipped cream topping (New)

The Edison

Sunny Disposition: A porthole cocktail built for two with St. Augustine Cane Vodka, Lillet Blanc, Blended Family Florida Orange Liqueur, Giffard Fraise des Bois, Florida navel oranges, Minneola tangelos, Plant City strawberries, and Indian River grapefruit

eet by Maneet Chauhan

Rock Shrimp Sloppy Joe: Florida rock shrimp seasoned with ginger, garlic, and cilantro served with kachumber salad (New)

Sunny Days: Whipped vodka and orange cream with an orange ice pop (New)

Enzo’s Hideaway and Maria & Enzo’s

Southeastern Sangria: Lakeridge Cabernet, Florida orange liqueur, brandy, hibiscus, cinnamon, and fresh oranges (New)

Erin McKenna’s Bakery NYC

Orange Blossom Bomb Cupcake: Vegan and gluten-free orange cake with orange blossom sauce filling and topped with vanilla frosting (New)

Orange Zest Scones: Vegan and gluten-free orange scones topped with orange zest sugar and a drizzle of vanilla dip (New)

Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew

Strawberry Shortcake Donut: Glazed donut filled with fresh strawberries and whipped cream and dusted with powdered sugar (New)

Italian-Style Strawberry Soda: Fresh strawberries and strawberry syrup topped with bubbly soda water and served over ice (New)

Frontera Cocina

Mojo-Citrus Gunthorp Carnitas Tlayuda: 14-inch gigantic corn masa tostada topped with black bean spread, chihuahua cheese, Nueske’s Applewood Smoked Bacon, Florida orange, avocado, pickled red onion, cilantro crema, and chipotle salsa (New)

Sunshine State Margarita: LALO Blanco Tequila, Key lime juice, Alma Finca Orange Liqueur, demerara sugar, and Ancho Reyes Chile Liqueur served with a black ant salt rim (New)

The Ganachery

Citrus Bites: Dark Chocolate-enrobed candied orange peel and milk chocolate-enrobed orange marshmallow with crispy strawberries sold in a souvenir Ganachery CORKCICLE (New)

Mickey Milk Chocolates: Milk chocolate with crispy chocolate pearls (New)

Orange Ganache Pop: Vanilla-orange ganache enrobed in 65% dark chocolate (New)

Ghirardelli Soda Fountain & Chocolate Shop

Key Lime Pie Shake: Vanilla ice cream blended with Key lime juice and graham cracker and topped with whipped cream, green sprinkles, and crushed graham crackers (New)

Gideon’s Bakehouse

Key Lime Pie Cake Bars: Soft Key lime cake covered in cream cheese buttercream, Key lime curd, and graham cracker crumble fully dipped in premium chocolate (New)

Orange Mocha Nitro Cold Brew: Dessert coffee made with locally roasted beans, maple syrup, rich dark chocolate, and delicious Florida oranges

House of Blues

Shrimp Po Boy Sandwich: Local Florida Gulf shrimp, fresh lettuce, juicy tomatoes, and zesty remoulade sauce served on toasted French bread (New)

Crooked Can Sunshine Mango Lager: A clean, crisp lager with a hint of mango, crafted by the renowned and local Crooked Can Brewery (New)

Jaleo by José Andrés

Arroz con Verduras: Rice with a mixture of fresh vegetables from Southern Hills Farms cooked over a wood fire (New)

Ensalada de Tomate con Ventresca: Florida heirloom tomato salad with preserved tuna belly from Spain (New)

Gazpacho Estilo Algeciras: Classic chilled Spanish soup made with tomatoes, green bell peppers, and cucumber (New)

Agua Fresca de Fresa: A non-alcoholic cocktail bursting with summer flavor, made with fresh muddled strawberries, lime, orange, and Seedlip Grove Non-alcoholic Spirit (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Sangría de Naranja: A twist on the classic Sangria recipe with sweet, citrusy notes and the vibrant essence of ripe Florida oranges (New)

Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar

Orange Pilsner Goat Cheese Dip: Goat cheese whipped with Sunshine Stroll Orange Pilsner and peppadew peppers served with salt and vinegar house chips (New)

Orange Tangerine Frozen Margarita: Patrón Silver, orange tangerine syrup, and Minute Maid Lemonade garnished with citrus (New)

Sunshine Stroll: Locally brewed orange pilsner exclusive to Disney Springs (New)

Morimoto Asia

Florida Key West Pink Shrimp Salad: Green tea-infused Japanese soba noodles tossed with shrimp, radish, carrot, cucumber, lettuce, and ponzu sauce (New)

Sparkling Shiso Orange: A refreshingly simple, house-made shrub, mixed with yuzu, sparkling green tea, and shiso (New)

Outdoor Vending

Tequila Sunrise: Patrón Silver, Minute Maid Orange Juice, and a float of grenadine syrup garnished with an orange wedge (New)

Sunshine Stroll: Locally brewed orange pilsner exclusive to Disney Springs (New)

Paddlefish

Cedar Key Littleneck Clams: Renowned Florida clams in a flavorful sauce of ‘nduja, garlic, and wine served with grilled bread (New)

Islamorada Citrus Ale: A refreshing, fruit-forward and citrusy Island Ale from the Islamorada Beer Company (New)

Paradiso 37, Taste of the Americas

Key West Shrimp Ceviche: An explosion of spicy, Latin American flavors made with the freshest Florida-grown ingredients (New)

Planet Hollywood

Blue Parrot: Vodka and blue curaçao mixed with the fruity Florida flavors of lemonade and pineapple juice (New)

Orange Grove: SKYY Infusions Blood Orange Vodka mixed with orange juice and Sprite (New)

The Polite Pig

Smoked Black Drum Fish: Smoked and grilled black drum fish with orange tarragon butter served with spicy pickled fennel and arugula salad (New)

Sweet Potato Spice Cake: A moist cake baked with sweet potatoes and spiced with cardamom, cinnamon, and ginger topped with orange cream cheese frosting and spiced vinegar syrup (New)

Tropical Spice Fusion: A taste of the islands made with Siesta Key Spiced Rum, banana whiskey, pineapple juice, orange juice, lemon juice, and grenadine (New)

Rainforest Cafe

Florida Strawberry Cheesecake: Decadent cheesecake with mango and strawberry coulis, fresh strawberries, and whipped topping (New)

Yuengling Traditional Lager: A medium-bodied, American classic brewed in Tampa, Florida with hints of roasted caramel malt (New)

Salt & Straw

Exquisito Guanabana Stracciatella: Tropical guanabana sherbet with ribbons of floral, roasted dark chocolate Stracciatella

Splitsville Dining Room

Jalapeno Shrimp Poppers: Florida shrimp crispy fried and stuffed with jalapeño and cream cheese and served with chili-lime sauce (New)

Mango Doladira Spritz: A delightful cocktail crafted with mango liqueur, Doladira Amaro, prosecco, and mango syrup topped with soda (New)

STK Steakhouse

Cubano: Pulled pork, ham, and cheese punctuated with pickles and mustard (New)

Key Lime Pie: A tart and creamy dessert topped with meringue, lime zest, and toasted coconut (New)

Summer House on the Lake

Key West Shrimp: Key West shrimp with tostones, chile verde, Florida citrus salsa, and black beans (New)

Key Lime Pie Martini: A sweet take on a classic cocktail made with Tito’s Handmade Vodka and KeKe Key Lime Pie Cream Liqueur mixed with vanilla and lime (New)

Sunshine Churros

Orange Sorbet Churro: Crispy churro rolled in orange sugar, drizzled with whipped orange buttercream frosting, and served with a side of cream cheese icing (New)

Swirls on the Water

The Key Lime Pie Sundae: DOLE Whip Lime in a waffle bowl topped with whipped cream and a lime garnish (New)

Orange Bird Cone: DOLE Whip Orange in an orange cone topped with orange crisp pearls and an Orange Bird garnish (New)

Orange Bird Float: DOLE Whip Orange and Watermelon swirl with Fanta Orange in a souvenir cup (New)

Terralina Crafted Italian

Wondermade Key Lime Strawberry Shortcake: Italian biscuit finished with strawberry compote, frothed lime cream, and Wondermade Key Lime Pie Marshmallows (New)

T-REX

Florida Strawberry Shortcake Skewers: Fresh strawberry and pound cake skewers, vanilla ice cream, and strawberry coulis with a honey vanilla drizzle (New)

Hidden Springs Ale Works Seasonal IPA: A celebration of vibrant hops and seasonal inspiration from Tampa’s Hidden Springs Ale Works (New)

Vivoli il Gelato

Key Lime Tiramisu: Layers of mascarpone cream and ladyfingers soaked in a sweet key lime sauce (New)

Mango Spritz: The ultimate summer libation made with mango sorbetto, Sprite, and prosecco (New)

Wetzel’s Pretzels

Orange Dream: Sweet and creamy orange citrus granita layered with soft whip topping (New)

Wine Bar George – A Restaurant & Bar

Grilled Scallop Ceviche: Scallops, grapefruit, and grilled tomatillos garnished with cilantro and watermelon foam (New)

Florida Frojito: A frozen mojito made with Florida watermelon, white rum, and mint (New)

Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill

Wild Mushroom Gnocchi: Ricotta gnocchi topped with roasted Fungi Jon mushrooms, balsamic glazed shallots, wild arugula, and shaved pecorino cheese (New)

Passion of the Heights Beer: A light bodied, wheat ale from Florida Avenue Brewing Company with subtly sweet herbal and floral notes of mango and passion fruit (New)

Wondermade

Key Lime Pie Marshmallows: A tangy treat made with Key lime juice and rolled in crushed graham crackers (New)

YeSake

Florida Fresh Poke Bowl: Savory chicken and fresh vegetables topped with tempura crunch and creamy, roasted sesame dressing

Florida Sunset: A refreshing combination of Nigori Cloudy Sake, Monin banana syrup, and Monin peach syrup finished with DOLE Pineapple Juice