Downtown Disney’s Jazz Kitchen to Host Summer Coastal Seafood & Wine Luncheon

The popular restaurant in Disneyland’s Downtown Disney will host a 5 course luncheon this August. The event includes paired wines.

What’s Happening:

Jazz Kitchen Coastal Grill & Patio has announced a new event called the Summer Coastal Seafood & Wine Luncheon.

The foody event, taking place on Saturday, August 10th at 1pm, will feature delicacies crafted by their Executive Chef Darrin Finkel.

The 5 course seafood menu will include perfectly paired wines as guests dine on the outdoor balcony overlooking Downtown Disney. To increase the ambience, the luncheon will feature live music.

The unforgettable dining experience includes: 1st Course: Caprese Salad Fresh mozzarella, heirloom tomatoes, watermelon croutons, honey balsamic drizzle, lemon scented extra virgin olive oil. Wine: La Perlina Moscato, Veneto, Italy, NV 2nd Course: Seafood Ceviche Gulf shrimp, Louisiana crawfish tails, blue crab claws, Main lobster, summer vegetables, chile-lime vinaigrette, micro cilantro. Wine: Honig Sauvignon Blanc, North Coast (Napa and Lake Counties), 2023 3rd Course: Steamed Prince Edward Island Mussels Andouille sausage, smoked tomato white wine pan sauce, grilled herb French baguette. Wine: Liechtenstein Gruner Veltliner, Reserve, Austria, 2022 4th Course: Pink Peppercorn Crusted Pacific Sea Bass Crispy boudin cake, grilled pineapple salsa, mango beurre blanc. Wine: Nickle & Nickle Chardonnay, “Truchard Vineyard”, Carneros, 2022 and Belle Glos Pinot Noir, “Balad”, Arroyo Seco, Monterey County, 2022 Dessert Course: Summer Berry Shortcake Summer berries, buttermilk biscuit, infused basil simple syrup, Chantilly cream. Coffee or Tea.

The event costs $178 per person before tax, 20% service charge, and a $5 online service charge.

Free Downtown Disney parking, located behind the Pixar Place Hotel, is included in the event.

Foodies interested in the event can purchase tickets here

