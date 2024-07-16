Downtown Disney’s Jazz Kitchen to Host Summer Coastal Seafood & Wine Luncheon

The popular restaurant in Disneyland’s Downtown Disney will host a 5 course luncheon this August. The event includes paired wines.

  • Jazz Kitchen Coastal Grill & Patio has announced a new event called the Summer Coastal Seafood & Wine Luncheon.
  • The foody event, taking place on Saturday, August 10th at 1pm, will feature delicacies crafted by their Executive Chef Darrin Finkel.
  • The 5 course seafood menu will include perfectly paired wines as guests dine on the outdoor balcony overlooking Downtown Disney. To increase the ambience, the luncheon will feature live music.
  • The unforgettable dining experience includes:
    • 1st Course: Caprese Salad
      • Fresh mozzarella, heirloom tomatoes, watermelon croutons, honey balsamic drizzle, lemon scented extra virgin olive oil.
      • Wine: La Perlina Moscato, Veneto, Italy, NV
    • 2nd Course: Seafood Ceviche
      • Gulf shrimp, Louisiana crawfish tails, blue crab claws, Main lobster, summer vegetables, chile-lime vinaigrette, micro cilantro.
      • Wine: Honig Sauvignon Blanc, North Coast (Napa and Lake Counties), 2023
    • 3rd Course: Steamed Prince Edward Island Mussels
      • Andouille sausage, smoked tomato white wine pan sauce, grilled herb French baguette.
      • Wine: Liechtenstein Gruner Veltliner, Reserve, Austria, 2022
    • 4th Course: Pink Peppercorn Crusted Pacific Sea Bass
      • Crispy boudin cake, grilled pineapple salsa, mango beurre blanc.
      • Wine: Nickle & Nickle Chardonnay, “Truchard Vineyard”, Carneros, 2022 and Belle Glos Pinot Noir, “Balad”, Arroyo Seco, Monterey County, 2022
    • Dessert Course: Summer Berry Shortcake
      • Summer berries, buttermilk biscuit, infused basil simple syrup, Chantilly cream.
      • Coffee or Tea.
  • The event costs $178 per person before tax, 20% service charge, and a $5 online service charge.
  • Free Downtown Disney parking, located behind the Pixar Place Hotel, is included in the event.
  • Foodies interested in the event can purchase tickets here.

