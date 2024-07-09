Photos: Take A Look Around The New Din Tai Fung Location In Downtown Disney

At long last, after being announced at a previous D23 Expo, the popular Southern California Eatery, Din Tai Fung has officially opened their doors at Disneyland’s Downtown Disney District.

Din Tai Fung, a global restaurant company known for the art of Xiao Long Bao and excellence in hospitality, has officially opened their first-ever standalone restaurant in the Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort.

The new restaurant will be the only freestanding Din Tai Fung location built from the ground up, infused with architectural and design elements that pay homage to the company’s Taiwanese heritage.

The new restaurant’s exterior is a dramatic, contemporary take on a traditional Chinese pavilion rooftop structure. A suspended, beaded installation over the circular central bar greets guests upon entering the restaurant, with traditional style Chinese pendants softly illuminating the space. An expo kitchen will serve as a backdrop, inviting guests to witness the artistry behind the dumpling-making process firsthand.

Coming soon for a limited time to celebrate the grand opening, Din Tai Fung will be releasing two new, limited collections of brand apparel and accessories, available for purchase at the Downtown Disney District location while supplies last. For more information about these, be sure to check out our post, here.

To support the Orange County community, Din Tai Fung will be a proud sponsor of the 2024 CHOC Walk in the Park, presented by Disneyland Resort. The restaurant is donating $50,000 to the annual event taking place July 21, which brings the community together to raise funds for programs, education and research for patients at Children’s Hospital of Orange County.

Reservations for Din Tai Fung can be made at their official website. If you’d like to visit the Disneyland Resort, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel who can assist with all your Disney Travel needs.