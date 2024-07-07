Video: New “Disney Jr’s Ariel” Bubble Experience Arrives at Downtown Disney

A unique new offering has arrived in Disneyland’s Downtown Disney District to help celebrate the new preschool series, Disney Jr.’s Ariel.
What’s Happening:
- Celebrating the arrival of the new preschool series, Disney Jr.’s Ariel, a new experience featuring plenty of bubbles has launched at the new Downtown Disney LIVE! Stage in the Downtown Disney District of the Disneyland Resort.
- The new experience, seen in the video above, features a fun DJ playing Ariel-inspired tunes while plenty of bubbles fill in the new green spaces of the recently opened area of the Downtown Disney District.
- Nearby, a cart features plenty of fun merchandise to help beat the heat of the California Sun in the new green spaces, as well as encourage some of the bubble fun!
- “Disney Jr.’s Ariel” is an animated musical series inspired by “The Little Mermaid” that follows young mermaid princess Ariel as she embarks on fun-filled, action-packed adventures with her friends throughout their Caribbean-inspired fairytale kingdom of Atlantica. Geared towards preschoolers and their families, each episode features two 11-minute stories that highlight themes of community, self-expression, curiosity and resourcefulness and celebrate the multicultural elements of the Caribbean through music, food, festivals, fashion, language and folklore.
- This new activity has debuted at Disneyland’s Downtown Disney District shortly after a new roaming activation celebrating the new preschool series launched at Disney Springs at Walt Disney World. Though Disneyland’s utilzes the new green space and Downtown Disney LIVE! Stage, the Disney Springs counterpart is on the move, making its way through the Marketplace District of Walt Disney World’s shopping, dining, and entertainment destination. You can see more of that offering in our post, here.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com