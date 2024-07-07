Video: New “Disney Jr’s Ariel” Bubble Experience Arrives at Downtown Disney

A unique new offering has arrived in Disneyland’s Downtown Disney District to help celebrate the new preschool series, Disney Jr.’s Ariel.

What’s Happening:

Celebrating the arrival of the new preschool series, Disney Jr.’s Ariel, a new experience featuring plenty of bubbles has launched at the new Downtown Disney LIVE! Stage in the Downtown Disney District of the Disneyland Resort

The new experience, seen in the video above, features a fun DJ playing Ariel-inspired tunes while plenty of bubbles fill in the new green spaces of the recently opened area of the Downtown Disney District.

Nearby, a cart features plenty of fun merchandise to help beat the heat of the California Sun in the new green spaces, as well as encourage some of the bubble fun!

“Disney Jr.’s Ariel” is an animated musical series inspired by “ The Little Mermaid

This new activity has debuted at Disneyland’s Downtown Disney District shortly after a new roaming activation celebrating the new preschool series launched at Disney Springs Walt Disney World here.