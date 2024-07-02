“Disney Jr.’s Ariel” Activation Brings Bubbly Fun to Disney Springs This Summer

by |
Tags: , , , , , , ,

Disney Springs is celebrating the launch of Disney Jr.’s Ariel with a new activation taking place in the Marketplace area.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney Jr.’s Ariel made its debut last week on Disney+ and Disney Jr., and Disney Springs is promoting the new show with a fun activation sure to delight the little ones.
  • A shell chariot pulled by two seahorses carries a DJ who, in addition to blasting some tunes from the show, also has a bubble machine!
  • This chariot is moveable, and we first spotted it by Earl of Sandwich before it moved in front of the water near Rainforest Cafe.

  • Near Earl of Sandwich, guests will also find a photo backdrop and some banners featuring new takes on the beloved characters.

  • The activation will take place from 4:00-8:00 p.m. daily, although that is subject to change.
  • No specific end date has been given at this time, other than until the Halloween season – where we’ll likely see the return of the similar pumpkin activation.

More on Disney Jr.’s Ariel:

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.

Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning