“Disney Jr.’s Ariel” Activation Brings Bubbly Fun to Disney Springs This Summer

Disney Springs is celebrating the launch of Disney Jr.’s Ariel with a new activation taking place in the Marketplace area.

What’s Happening:

Disney Jr.’s Ariel made its debut last week on Disney+

A shell chariot pulled by two seahorses carries a DJ who, in addition to blasting some tunes from the show, also has a bubble machine!

This chariot is moveable, and we first spotted it by Earl of Sandwich before it moved in front of the water near Rainforest Cafe.

Near Earl of Sandwich, guests will also find a photo backdrop and some banners featuring new takes on the beloved characters.

The activation will take place from 4:00-8:00 p.m. daily, although that is subject to change.

No specific end date has been given at this time, other than until the Halloween season – where we’ll likely see the return of the similar pumpkin activation

More on Disney Jr.’s Ariel:

