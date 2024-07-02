“Disney Jr.’s Ariel” Activation Brings Bubbly Fun to Disney Springs This Summer

Disney Springs is celebrating the launch of Disney Jr.’s Ariel with a new activation taking place in the Marketplace area.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Jr.’s Ariel made its debut last week on Disney+ and Disney Jr., and Disney Springs is promoting the new show with a fun activation sure to delight the little ones.
- A shell chariot pulled by two seahorses carries a DJ who, in addition to blasting some tunes from the show, also has a bubble machine!
- This chariot is moveable, and we first spotted it by Earl of Sandwich before it moved in front of the water near Rainforest Cafe.
- Near Earl of Sandwich, guests will also find a photo backdrop and some banners featuring new takes on the beloved characters.
- The activation will take place from 4:00-8:00 p.m. daily, although that is subject to change.
- No specific end date has been given at this time, other than until the Halloween season – where we’ll likely see the return of the similar pumpkin activation.
More on Disney Jr.’s Ariel:
- The series premiered June 27th, 2024 on Disney Jr., with eight episodes now available on Disney+.
- Check out Tony’s review of the new series, and find out more about the characters and the stars of the show here.
- Heading to Downtown Disney at the Disneyland Resort? In July, guests can enjoy a similar new “Bubbles Experience” inspired by Disney Jr.’s Ariel.
- The soundtrack to Disney Jr.’s Ariel is now available on all of your favorite streaming platforms.
