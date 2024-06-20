Learn More About “Disney Jr.’s Ariel” Ahead Of Series Debut on Disney Jr. and Disney Channel

We’re only a few days away from the debut of the new preschool series, Disney Jr.’s Ariel, and we’re learning more about what makes the series special ahead of its premiere on Disney Jr. and Disney Channel on June 27th.

Set in the Caribbean-inspired fairytale kingdom of Atlantica, the series follows young mermaid princess Ariel (Mykal-Michelle Harris) as she embarks on underwater adventures with her family and friends, including King Triton (Taye Diggs), Ursula (Amber Riley), Flounder (Gracen Newton) and mer-friends Fernie (Cruz Flateau) and Lucia (Elizabeth Phoenix Caro).

Don’t think this is merely an adaptation of the classic film from Walt Disney Animation Studios just re-done for the preschool set. The series takes what is familiar and turns it on its head for the youngsters watching. A fine example is the change given to Ursula. Once one of the most vile villains in the Disney pantheon, this character has been transformed into a fun auntie, a mentor, and someone who helps guide Ariel and her friends as needed with special lessons and friendly advice.

Amber Riley, most widely known for her role in Glee, lends her voice to the character and makes it entirely her own. As for Ariel, Mykal-Michelle Harris takes on this adaptation of the classic Disney princess. In 2023, Harris won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Performer in a Preschool, Children’s or Young Teen Program for her starring role as Raven’s young cousin Alice in Disney Channel’s hit series Raven’s Home.

As for taking her shot voicing someone as iconic as Ariel, Harris describes the role as “coming with a pressure” with the many iterations of the character, feeling the need to replicate those other voices. However, she feels that her voice would now be attached to the princess to those children who are being introduced to this wonderful character for the first time.

Each episode of Disney Jr.’s Ariel highlights themes of self-expression, curiosity and resourcefulness and celebrates the multicultural elements of the Caribbean through food, fashion, language and folklore. Dr. Patricia Saunders, professor of English and hemispheric Caribbean studies and director of graduate studies at the University of Miami, serves as cultural consultant on the series.

And, just like the original film, music plays an integral role in the series. Original songs inspired by the diverse genres of Caribbean music are populated throughout the series, with the acclaimed songwriting teams composed of Anthony M. Jones (Tone), Sofia Quinn, Olivia Waithe, Chantry Johnson, Michelle Zarlenga and Rosemarie Tan. Emmy Award winner Christopher Willis serves as composer. Sean Skeete, dean of the Professional Performance division at Berklee College of Music, is the Caribbean music consultant.Walt Disney Records will release a digital soundtrack on Friday, June 28, and an array of dolls, playsets, role-play, costumes, apparel, books and more from Disney Consumer Products will be available this summer.

For more about Disney Jr.’s Ariel, be sure to check out our interview below with the series’ executive producer and showrunner, Lynne Southerland. Disney Jr.’s Ariel arrives on Thursday, June 27th on Disney Junior (9:00 a.m. EDT/PDT) and air on Disney Channel later that day, with an initial batch of eight episodes available on Disney+ the following day, Friday, June 28th.

