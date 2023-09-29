Photos and Video: Pumpkin DJ Entertains Guests at Disney Springs

The Halloween season is in full swing at Walt Disney World and that includes Disney Springs. Guests enjoying the shopping and dining district can be entertained by a wandering DJ in giant jack-o-lantern.

  • We spotted the wandering Halloween DJ in the Marketplace area in Disney Springs.
  • The traveling pumpkin features advertisements for the new Goosebumps series coming to Disney+, Huluween and Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween.

  • The DJ entertains guests with music as you can see in the video below:

