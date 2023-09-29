Photos and Video: Pumpkin DJ Entertains Guests at Disney Springs

The Halloween season is in full swing at Walt Disney World and that includes Disney Springs. Guests enjoying the shopping and dining district can be entertained by a wandering DJ in giant jack-o-lantern.
- We spotted the wandering Halloween DJ in the Marketplace area in Disney Springs.
- The traveling pumpkin features advertisements for the new Goosebumps series coming to Disney+, Huluween and Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween.
- The DJ entertains guests with music as you can see in the video below:
ICYMI – More Walt Disney World news:
- Walt Disney World guests hoping to travel between Disney’s Contemporary Resort, Disney’s Wilderness Lodge and Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground will be happy to know the watercraft “blue route” will soon be returning.
- Friday, September 29 is National Coffee Day and you can celebrate at Walt Disney World by enjoying Joffrey’s Coffee for just a dollar!
- Beginning Sunday, October 1st, the Orange and Lime Garages, in addition to the Watermelon and Mango surface lots will open at 9:00 a.m. for visitors at Disney Springs.
- Walt Disney World is now offering a Water Park Seasonal Pass for the winter and spring months with no blockout dates.