Walt Disney World’s Watercraft Blue Route Returning October 1

Walt Disney World guests hoping to travel between Disney’s Contemporary Resort, Disney’s Wilderness Lodge and Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground will be happy to know the watercraft “blue route” will soon be returning.

  • Beginning October 1, guests will once again be able to take advantage of the watercraft “blue route,” which makes stops at:
    • Disney’s Contemporary Resort
    • Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
    • Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground
  • The route is a favorite for those hoping to resort hop or make their way to dining reservations at any of these resorts.
  • Guests visiting the Magic Kingdom can also take the watercraft to any of these resorts and then easily bounce between all three thanks to the “blue route.”
  • The new of the return was shared on the Walt Disney World Cast and Community Facebook page.

