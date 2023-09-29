Walt Disney World’s Watercraft Blue Route Returning October 1

Walt Disney World guests hoping to travel between Disney’s Contemporary Resort, Disney’s Wilderness Lodge and Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground will be happy to know the watercraft “blue route” will soon be returning.

Beginning October 1, guests will once again be able to take advantage of the watercraft “blue route,” which makes stops at: Disney’s Contemporary Resort Disney’s Wilderness Lodge Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground

The route is a favorite for those hoping to resort hop or make their way to dining reservations at any of these resorts.

Guests visiting the Magic Kingdom

The new of the return was shared on the Walt Disney World Cast and Community Facebook page

