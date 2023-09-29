Walt Disney World’s Watercraft Blue Route Returning October 1

Walt Disney World guests hoping to travel between Disney’s Contemporary Resort, Disney’s Wilderness Lodge and Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground will be happy to know the watercraft “blue route” will soon be returning.
- Beginning October 1, guests will once again be able to take advantage of the watercraft “blue route,” which makes stops at:
- Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground
- The route is a favorite for those hoping to resort hop or make their way to dining reservations at any of these resorts.
- Guests visiting the Magic Kingdom can also take the watercraft to any of these resorts and then easily bounce between all three thanks to the “blue route.”
- The new of the return was shared on the Walt Disney World Cast and Community Facebook page.
ICYMI – More Walt Disney World news:
- Friday, September 29 is National Coffee Day and you can celebrate at Walt Disney World by enjoying Joffrey’s Coffee for just a dollar!
- Beginning Sunday, October 1st, the Orange and Lime Garages, in addition to the Watermelon and Mango surface lots will open at 9:00 a.m. for visitors at Disney Springs.
- Walt Disney World is now offering a Water Park Seasonal Pass for the winter and spring months with no blockout dates.
