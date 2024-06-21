The Bubble Experience Presented By Disney Jr.’s “Ariel” is Heading to the Downtown Disney District

A new, limited time experience is coming to the Downtown Disney District in honor of Disney Jr.’s Ariel.

  • The Bubbles Experience at Downtown Disney District presented by Disney Jr.’s Ariel is heading to the Disneyland Resort next month, according to the Disney Parks Blog.
  • Everyday from noon-4pm, a DJ will host a special dance party at the Downtown Disney LIVE! stage and lawn.
  • Every half hour, a special bubble moment will occur for guests to feel like they’re heading under the sea with Ariel.
  • The Bubbles Experience will take place from July 1st – 31st.
  • Ariel debuts on Disney Junior on June 27th.

