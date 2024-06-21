The Bubble Experience Presented By Disney Jr.’s “Ariel” is Heading to the Downtown Disney District

A new, limited time experience is coming to the Downtown Disney District in honor of Disney Jr.’s Ariel.

What’s Happening:

The Bubbles Experience at Downtown Disney District presented by Disney Jr.’s Ariel is heading to the Disneyland Resort according to the Disney Parks Blog

is heading to the Everyday from noon-4pm, a DJ will host a special dance party at the Downtown Disney LIVE! stage and lawn.

Every half hour, a special bubble moment will occur for guests to feel like they’re heading under the sea with Ariel.

The Bubbles Experience will take place from July 1st – 31st.

Ariel debuts on Disney Junior on June 27th.

