The Bubble Experience Presented By Disney Jr.’s “Ariel” is Heading to the Downtown Disney District

A new, limited time experience is coming to the Downtown Disney District in honor of Disney Jr.’s Ariel.
What’s Happening:
- The Bubbles Experience at Downtown Disney District presented by Disney Jr.’s Ariel is heading to the Disneyland Resort next month, according to the Disney Parks Blog.
- Everyday from noon-4pm, a DJ will host a special dance party at the Downtown Disney LIVE! stage and lawn.
- Every half hour, a special bubble moment will occur for guests to feel like they’re heading under the sea with Ariel.
- The Bubbles Experience will take place from July 1st – 31st.
- Ariel debuts on Disney Junior on June 27th.
