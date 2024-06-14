Photos: Inside the Temporary WonderGround Gallery Location at Downtown Disney

Last week, the WonderGround Gallery moved into a new, temporary location at the Downtown Disney District, and while at the Disneyland Resort today, we stopped in to explore the new location.

Back in April, the Disney Dress Shop temporarily took over the WonderGround Gallery location, as the space from the original Dress Shop is being used for an expansion to Marceline’s Confectionary. Meanwhile, just last month, California Sole, which originally opened as Sanuk in June 2011 and was remodeled and rebranded in 2020, closed its location. Disney has now put that location to use as a temporary home for the WonderGround Gallery.

Artwork featuring the beloved Country Bears is set up at the entrance to draw guests in.

Guests will find Disney-themed artwork, collectibles, housewares and more in this new spot located between Napolini Pizzeria and Salt & Straw.

Here’s a look at some of the artwork and pieces that can currently be found for sale at the store.

Various Artist Spotlights are set up in the store, with a spotlight currently being shone on Daniel Killen and Will Gay.

There’s also an artist station which featured this adorable drawing of Henry and Sammy when we visited.

