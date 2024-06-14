Photos: “Inside Out 2” Artwork and Maquettes On Display at the Pixar Place Hotel

A new exhibit inside the Pixar Place Hotel is celebrating the release of Pixar’s Inside Out 2 with artwork and maquettes of some of the new emotions of Riley’s mind.

For a limited time, beginning today, Pixar Place Hotel is hosting a display of three maquettes of new characters from Inside Out 2 – Anxiety, Ennui, and Embarrassment.

The exhibit, located on the second floor of the hotel just above the lobby, also features panels of artwork from the film.

The final new emotion from Inside Out 2, Envy, is featured through decals on the window looking out to the entrance of the hotel.

That’s not the only way the Disneyland Resort Inside Out 2, as you can also pick up a collectible medallion at Bing Bong’s Sweet Stuff, learn to draw Joy, Sadness, Anxiety, and Anger at the Animation Academy meet with Anger himself

“Emotional Rollercoaster,” Inside Out 2, has been showing ahead of “ World of Color

Inside Out 2 is now playing in theaters everywhere. Check out Tony’s review of the new Pixar sequel here