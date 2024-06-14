Photos: “Inside Out 2” Artwork and Maquettes On Display at the Pixar Place Hotel

A new exhibit inside the Pixar Place Hotel is celebrating the release of Pixar’s Inside Out 2 with artwork and maquettes of some of the new emotions of Riley’s mind.
What’s Happening:
- For a limited time, beginning today, Pixar Place Hotel is hosting a display of three maquettes of new characters from Inside Out 2 – Anxiety, Ennui, and Embarrassment.
- The exhibit, located on the second floor of the hotel just above the lobby, also features panels of artwork from the film.
- The final new emotion from Inside Out 2, Envy, is featured through decals on the window looking out to the entrance of the hotel.
- That’s not the only way the Disneyland Resort is celebrating the release of Inside Out 2, as you can also pick up a collectible medallion at Bing Bong’s Sweet Stuff, learn to draw Joy, Sadness, Anxiety, and Anger at the Animation Academy, and even meet with Anger himself in Pixar Pier.
- “Emotional Rollercoaster,” a new water short highlighting Inside Out 2, has been showing ahead of “World of Color – ONE for a couple of weeks now.
- Inside Out 2 is now playing in theaters everywhere. Check out Tony’s review of the new Pixar sequel here.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com