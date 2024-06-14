Anger from “Inside Out 2” Makes His Disneyland Resort Debut During Pixar Fest

Things are just starting to get “fired up” at Disney California Adventure as Anger, one of Riley’s emotions from Pixar’s Inside Out and Inside Out 2, is making his debut at the park during Pixar Fest and celebrating the highly-anticipated sequel, in theaters now.

What’s Happening:

With the highly-anticipated sequel now in theaters, Anger, one of the emotions that appears in both Inside Out and Inside Out 2 , is now appearing for meet & greets at Disney California Adventure.

and , is now appearing for meet & greets at Disney California Adventure. Though he appeared in the original film which is almost a decade old, this marks his first appearance as a meet and greet character at the Disney Parks, perfect for the occasion as Pixar Fest is currently taking place at the Disneyland Resort

Anger, one of Riley’s five original emotions from the 2015 film from Pixar Animation Studios, Inside Out, is a major character as seen inside Riley’s mind. Very passionately, Anger’s primary concern is making sure things are fair for Riley, and his fiery spirit tends to explode (quite literally) when things don’t go as planned. Quick to overreact and with little patience for life’s imperfections, Anger is the literal embodiment of rage, irritation, and frustration.

is a major character as seen inside Riley’s mind. Very passionately, Anger’s primary concern is making sure things are fair for Riley, and his fiery spirit tends to explode (quite literally) when things don’t go as planned. Quick to overreact and with little patience for life’s imperfections, Anger is the literal embodiment of rage, irritation, and frustration. Anger now joins Joy and Sadness, our main characters in the original film, greeting at the Pixar Pier Promenade with guests for the duration of Pixar Fest at Disney California Adventure, which runs at the park (and the Disneyland Resort as a whole) now through August 4th.

Pixar Fest presents some of the most beloved stories from Pixar Animation Studios through new offerings across the resort, for a limited time. Guests of all ages will discover favorite characters and special moments from Pixar classics such as Toy Story, Monsters, Inc., The Incredibles and Cars alongside exciting stories from newer films such as Coco, Turning Red , Soul and the all new Inside Out 2, which coincidentally, also arrived in theaters the same day that Anger has made his appearance in the park.

and alongside exciting stories from newer films such as and the all new which coincidentally, also arrived in theaters the same day that Anger has made his appearance in the park. To head to Disneyland for yourself to check out all the Pixar Fest fun (or any time of year!) be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel