“Inside Out 2” Is A Worthy Successor But Fails To Surpass Original

It’s hard to live up to a classic film when you’re its sequel. Few have ever been superior to the namesake and, try as you might, you can’t help but compare it to the original. As is the case with Inside Out 2.

Reportedly hand picked by Inside Out director Pete Docter (who is now Chief Creative Officer of Pixar), Director Kelsey Mann and a crew of creatives bring us back to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions! Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who’ve long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren’t sure how to feel when Anxiety (and more new emotions) shows up.

As with any film from Pixar Animation Studios, the visuals are an absolute feast for the eyes. The textures of say, Sadness’s sweater to inflatable parade balloons, and climactic scenes that push the scope and scale to levels we’ve rarely seen before. As a fan of all kinds of animation, one standout moment in the film showcases different styles, including some hand-drawn fun, and all are great in the context of the story, even if they only appear for the brief moment that they are needed.

This all takes place in a story that is insanely relatable. While yes, Riley is at hockey camp, it's the overall idea of trying to fit in that will resonate with everyone, and struggles that her emotions (old and new) endure as they try to navigate it. And speaking of those new emotions, they are a welcome addition, and have a great balance between our familiar favorites.

While most of the voice cast from the original has returned, the original voices of Disgust and Fear (Mindy Kaling and Bill Hader, respectively) famously did not. The new voices, Liza Lapira and Tony Hale, do a fantastic job in these roles. Serious fans of the first movie will notice at first, but it is quickly forgotten as we get immersed in the new tale. And, unlike the first movie which had a whole lot of Joy & Sadness, the other emotions are all fairly represented throughout, especially our original favorites as they all go on the epic journey through Riley’s mind this time around.

Speaking of serious fans – they might also feel a bit slighted as there are moments in this movie that seem to forget the rules and parameters perceived as being in place from the original. One example: Mom & Dad have only 5 emotions in headquarters, yet Riley has 9. What will happen later? Oh, nothing? Just a simple moment that alludes that they are all there just running around in the background? Got it. It’s simple, or dare I say lazy, retcons like this that hurt more than help the world-building of this now growing franchise.

Another notable element of the original Inside Out was a lot of the psychology in play in the film. Inside Out 2 is no different, albeit more in your face this time around and not nearly as subtle. In fact, the more emotional parts of our story this time revolve around a relatable psychological event, that is portrayed absolutely beautifully and in a visually stunning way. And speaking of emotional moments, while there is no “take her to the moon”-esque sob fest in this film, other moments will surely resonate with the audience in an impactful, possibly even more personal, way.

All in all, Inside Out 2 is a worthy successor to the original, full of heart, humor and whimsical fun. It's a fantastic follow up, but doesn't live up to the impossibly high bar that the original set in place. 4 out of 5 Career Parade Balloons.