“Inside Out 2” Pre-Show Joining World of Color – ONE Beginning Tonight at Disney California Adventure

The emotions of Inside Out 2 are set to take over World of Color – ONE with a new “water short” debuting tonight.
What’s Happening:
- Disneyland has shared that a new Inside Out 2 themed pre-show will be joining World of Color – ONE at Disney California Adventure, beginning tonight, May 31st.
- The Emotional Rollercoaster pre-show will feature beloved characters from the original Inside Out movie and will introduce the new characters from Inside Out 2.
- When the lights dim around Paradise Bay, memories inside Riley's head experiencing Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust are shown on the mist screens.
- Animated projections, majestic fountains synchronized to music, dazzling lasers and sparkling lighting are brought together to introduce the new emotions – Anxiety, Envy, Embarrassment and Ennui -and show how they must learn to live peacefully with the existing core emotions.
- An ending date for this pre-show has not been announced at this time.
- This pre-show is all in celebration of the release of Inside Out 2, which releases in theaters only on June 14th.
About Inside Out 2:
- Pixar’s Inside Out 2 returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions! Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who’ve long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren’t sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up. And it looks like she’s not alone.
- Maya Hawke lends her voice to Anxiety, alongside Amy Poehler as Joy, Phyllis Smith as Sadness, Lewis Black as Anger, Tony Hale as Fear, and Liza Lapira as Disgust.
- Directed by Kelsey Mann and produced by Mark Nielsen, Inside Out 2 releases only in theaters on June 14th.
