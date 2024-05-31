“Inside Out 2” Pre-Show Joining World of Color – ONE Beginning Tonight at Disney California Adventure

The emotions of Inside Out 2 are set to take over World of Color – ONE with a new “water short” debuting tonight.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland Inside Out 2 themed pre-show will be joining World of Color – ONE at Disney California Adventure

Animated projections, majestic fountains synchronized to music, dazzling lasers and sparkling lighting are brought together to introduce the new emotions – Anxiety, Envy, Embarrassment and Ennui -and show how they must learn to live peacefully with the existing core emotions.

An ending date for this pre-show has not been announced at this time.

This pre-show is all in celebration of the release of Inside Out 2, which releases in theaters only on June 14th.

About Inside Out 2:

returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions! Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who’ve long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren’t sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up. And it looks like she’s not alone. Maya Hawke lends her voice to Anxiety, alongside Amy Poehler as Joy, Phyllis Smith as Sadness, Lewis Black as Anger, Tony Hale as Fear, and Liza Lapira as Disgust.

Directed by Kelsey Mann and produced by Mark Nielsen, Inside Out 2 releases only in theaters on June 14th.