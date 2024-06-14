Photos: Downtown Disney Construction And New Pixar Fest Murals

Downtown Disney continues its construction of two new delicious spaces. Now, the walls have added a special Pixar Fest twist.
Din Tai Fung continues its build out next to the park area of Downtown Disney. It’s set to open later this year.
The Parkside Market food hall also continues its steady progress towards completion.
Along the walls, new Pixar murals have been added to brighten up the drabness of construction.
