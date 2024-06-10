The Boss Burger Returns to Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer Just for Father’s Day

Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer at Downtown Disney will be offering a special burger just for Father’s Day this upcoming weekend.
What’s Happening:
- Dine with dad this Father's Day at Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer in the Downtown Disney District and treat him to a special craft burger created exclusively for the holiday.
- Back by popular demand, The Boss Burger is a prime beef double bacon cheeseburger topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles and special sauce, and served with fries.
- The burger is available for $26 from Friday, June 14th through Sunday, June 16th.
- For the full Black Tap menu and additional information, visit BlackTap.com
More Downtown Disney News:
- In anticipation of their opening at Downtown Disney, Din Tai Fung is introducing its first-ever line of merchandise, and we got a sneak peek!
- The musical chairs of Downtown Disney locations continue, as the WonderGround Gallery has now temporarily moved into the former California Sole location.
- The grand new west side entrance to the Downtown Disney District has opened at the Disneyland Resort.
