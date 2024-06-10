The Boss Burger Returns to Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer Just for Father’s Day

Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer at Downtown Disney will be offering a special burger just for Father’s Day this upcoming weekend.

What’s Happening:

Dine with dad this Father's Day at Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer

Back by popular demand, The Boss Burger is a prime beef double bacon cheeseburger topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles and special sauce, and served with fries.

The burger is available for $26 from Friday, June 14th through Sunday, June 16th.

For the full Black Tap menu and additional information, visit BlackTap.com

