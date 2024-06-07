WonderGround Gallery Temporarily Moves Into Former California Sole Location at Downtown Disney

The musical chairs of Downtown Disney locations continue, as the WonderGround Gallery has now temporarily moved into the former California Sole location.

What’s Happening:

Back in April, the Disney Dress Shop temporarily took over

Meanwhile, just last month, California Sole, which originally opened as Sanuk in June 2011 and was remodeled and rebranded in 2020, closed its location

Disney has now put that location to use as a temporary home for the WonderGround Gallery, as shared in a post on the new Downtown Disney Instagram

Guests will find Disney-themed artwork, collectibles, housewares and more in this new spot located between Napolini Pizzeria and Salt & Straw.

