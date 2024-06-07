WonderGround Gallery Temporarily Moves Into Former California Sole Location at Downtown Disney

The musical chairs of Downtown Disney locations continue, as the WonderGround Gallery has now temporarily moved into the former California Sole location.
What’s Happening:
- Back in April, the Disney Dress Shop temporarily took over the WonderGround Gallery location, as the space from the original Dress Shop is being used for an expansion to Marceline’s Confectionary.
- Meanwhile, just last month, California Sole, which originally opened as Sanuk in June 2011 and was remodeled and rebranded in 2020, closed its location.
- Disney has now put that location to use as a temporary home for the WonderGround Gallery, as shared in a post on the new Downtown Disney Instagram.
- Guests will find Disney-themed artwork, collectibles, housewares and more in this new spot located between Napolini Pizzeria and Salt & Straw.
More Disneyland Resort News:
- Doctor Strange: Mysteries of the Mystic Arts is set to close at Disney California Adventure.
- The Disneyland Resort has paused the sale of new Magic Key passes.
- Pixar Fest’s Club Pixar nighttime offering at Disney California Adventure has closed two months earlier than anticipated.
- In celebration of Donald Duck’s 90th birthday, both Disneyland and Walt Disney World are offering a variety of delicious treats.
