Photos: Disney Dress Shop Moves to Temporary New Location, Replacing WonderGround Gallery at Downtown Disney

Yesterday I stopped by the Downtown Disney District at Disneyland Resort to check out the new temporary location of the Disney Dress Shop, and below are my photos of what I saw.

I first went by the space that was formerly occupied by the Disney Dress Shop, which will soon be taken over by an expansion of the adjacent Marceline’s Confectionery. A sign in the window points guests toward the new dress shop location.

Over next to the Disney Home store, the Disney Dress Shop has now (temporarily) taken over the space that is usually home to the WonderGround Gallery. We don’t have official word yet on if or when WonderGround Gallery might return to Downtown Disney, but the Disney Parks Blog does note that “select items from WonderGround Gallery may be found in Disney Home.”

Below you will find a photo tour of the interior of the new Disney Dress Shop location, including looks at many of the displays within the store and the Disney x Pandora jewelry counter.

My absolute favorite new item of apparel that I spotted (and which was an instant purchase for me) was the button-down The Muppets shirt pictured below. There were also clothing and merchandise displays featuring Tomorrowland, the Avengers, Pocahontas, Pixar, Snow White, and of course Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

During my visit to Downtown Disney I also wanted to check in on the construction progress on the west side of the shopping and dining area, which is coming along nicely. This section will be the new permanent home for Din Tai Fung, Earl of Sandwich, and other storefronts.

And between the two Disney Dress Shop locations, the new Paseo restaurant and its Céntrico bar are preparing for their official opening next month.

Paseo, Céntrico, and Tiendita are scheduled to open in May at Disneyland Resort.