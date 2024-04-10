Marceline’s Confectionery Will Temporarily Close for an Expansion and Reimagination at the Downtown Disney District

Disney Parks Blog has given some updates on new and updated dining options at the Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort. Marceline’s Confectionery will temporarily close to undergo some changes.

What's Happening:

Disney is revealing lots of updates happening at Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort.

One of those is an expansion and reimagination coming to Marceline’s Confectionery.

Disney Park Blog explains it as, “We’re designing an all-new, expanded and completely reimagined confection experience featuring your favorite treats and fun new tasty offerings! While work on this location will soon be in progress, you can visit Marceline’s cart coming soon to the district to pick up your caramel apples, churro toffee and other handcrafted goodies.”

They also shared that during the transformation of Marceline’s, The Disney Dress Shop will temporarily move to the WonderGround Gallery location.

Planning a Trip?:

