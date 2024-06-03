These Donald Duck 90th Anniversary Treats Have the Sweetest Disposition

Later this week, Donald Duck turns 90 years old, and both Disneyland and Walt Disney World are celebrating with a variety of delicious treats.

The items available are: Donald Duck Cake Pop at Trolley Treats and Candy Palace and Candy Kitchen at the Disneyland Resort



Donald Birthday Cookie at GCH Craftsman Grill at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa (Available June 9 through July 28)

Donald's Birthday Cake at Hearthstone Lounge at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa (Available June 9 through July 28)

Donald Duck Chocolate Popcorn Piñata: Available at The Ganachery at Disney Springs

Donald Duck Munchlings Bucket: Available at select popcorn carts and Refreshment Corner in Disneyland Park, select popcorn carts in Disney California Adventure

Donald Lemon and Blueberry Waffle Sundae: Vanilla soft-serve, lemon curd, blueberries, and popping candy at Marketplace Snacks at Disney Springs (Currently available)

