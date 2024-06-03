These Donald Duck 90th Anniversary Treats Have the Sweetest Disposition

Later this week, Donald Duck turns 90 years old, and both Disneyland and Walt Disney World are celebrating with a variety of delicious treats.
What’s Happening:
- The Disney Eats Instagram has shared a collection of special treats coming to Disneyland and Walt Disney World for Donald Duck’s 90th birthday, which falls on June 9th.
- The items available are:
- Donald Duck Cake Pop at Trolley Treats and Candy Palace and Candy Kitchen at the Disneyland Resort (Available June 2-16)
- Donald Birthday Cookie at GCH Craftsman Grill at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa (Available June 9 through July 28)
- Donald's Birthday Cake at Hearthstone Lounge at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa (Available June 9 through July 28)
- Donald Duck Chocolate Popcorn Piñata: Available at The Ganachery at Disney Springs (Currently available)
- Donald Duck Munchlings Bucket: Available at select popcorn carts and Refreshment Corner in Disneyland Park, select popcorn carts in Disney California Adventure, GCH Craftsman Grill, and Disney Springs West Side at Walt Disney World Resort (Currently available)
- Donald Lemon and Blueberry Waffle Sundae: Vanilla soft-serve, lemon curd, blueberries, and popping candy at Marketplace Snacks at Disney Springs (Currently available)
