Three Donald Duck Shorts Coming to Disney+ for His 90th Anniversary

One mystery and two classic Donald Duck shorts will be making their way onto Disney+ next month.

What’s Happening:

  • In celebration of the irritable duck’s 90th anniversary, three classic Donald Duck shorts are coming to Disney+ on Sunday, June 9th.
  • The three shorts set to arrive on the streaming platform are:
    • Crazy Over Daisy (1950)
    • Out on a Limb (1950)
    • DIY Duck
  • Interestingly, there is no classic era short named DIY Duck (at least that we could find), so it remains to be seen if this is a more modern short, perhaps a renamed short or even a brand-new one.
  • Presumably these shorts will be restored in a similar vein to other classic shorts that have been added to Disney+ since the service launched, although this has not been confirmed.
  • If you can’t wait to go Crazy Over Daisy, then you can actually enjoy the full short on the official Walt Disney Animation Studios YouTube channel.

