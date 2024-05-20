Three Donald Duck Shorts Coming to Disney+ for His 90th Anniversary

One mystery and two classic Donald Duck shorts will be making their way onto Disney+ next month.
What’s Happening:
- In celebration of the irritable duck’s 90th anniversary, three classic Donald Duck shorts are coming to Disney+ on Sunday, June 9th.
- The three shorts set to arrive on the streaming platform are:
- Crazy Over Daisy (1950)
- Out on a Limb (1950)
- DIY Duck
- Interestingly, there is no classic era short named DIY Duck (at least that we could find), so it remains to be seen if this is a more modern short, perhaps a renamed short or even a brand-new one.
- Presumably these shorts will be restored in a similar vein to other classic shorts that have been added to Disney+ since the service launched, although this has not been confirmed.
- If you can’t wait to go Crazy Over Daisy, then you can actually enjoy the full short on the official Walt Disney Animation Studios YouTube channel.
More Disney+ News:
- The Marvel Television banner is returning to their upcoming slate of live-action series for Disney+.
- Another mystery was added to the pot in this week’s episode of Doctor Who, which saw newly announced companion actress Varada Sethu appear a year early in an unannounced role.
- A new clip from the upcoming Disney+ documentary Jim Henson Idea Man has been released ahead of the film’s May 31st premiere.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now