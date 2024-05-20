Three Donald Duck Shorts Coming to Disney+ for His 90th Anniversary

One mystery and two classic Donald Duck shorts will be making their way onto Disney+ next month.

In celebration of the irritable duck’s 90th anniversary, three classic Donald Duck shorts are coming to Disney+ on Sunday, June 9th.

The three shorts set to arrive on the streaming platform are: Crazy Over Daisy (1950) Out on a Limb (1950) DIY Duck

Interestingly, there is no classic era short named DIY Duck (at least that we could find), so it remains to be seen if this is a more modern short, perhaps a renamed short or even a brand-new one.

If you can’t wait to go Crazy Over Daisy, then you can actually enjoy the full short on the official Walt Disney Animation Studios YouTube channel.

