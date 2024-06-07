Disney Kicks Off Global Celebration of Donald Duck’s 90th Birthday

Disney kicked off a company-wide campaign in celebration of Donald Duck’s 90th birthday, which includes plenty of new products, a brand-new Donald short, celebrations at the Disney Parks, and more.

What’s Happening:

This morning on Good Morning America, over 70 exciting Donald Duck-themed products

, over 70 exciting Throughout the summer, fans will be able to shop dozens of additional products from industry-leading brands like Cakeworthy, Citizen, Forever 21, GAP, PEZ, Simple Modern, and more.

Donald Duck has been featured in over 150 short films – more than any other Disney character – and on June 9th, The Walt Disney Studios Restoration and Preservation Team will release two newly restored classic Donald Duck shorts on Disney+.

In Crazy Over Daisy (1950), Donald attempts to get back at Chip and Dale for wrecking his bicycle while on his way to Daisy’s house.

In Out on a Limb (1950), Donald discovers the tree home of the chipmunks – disrupting it with a tree pruner which they believe to be a monster.

Additionally, on June 9th, Donald’s adventures will continue in an all-new short from Walt Disney Animation Studios, D.I.Y. Duck , the Studios’ first Donald Duck-starring short since 1961.

Debuting on Disney+ as well as Walt Disney Animation Studios' YouTube, Disney Channel, and Freeform

Incoming Disney Legend and renowned animator Mark Henn wrote and directed D.I.Y. Duck as his last project before retiring from the company in December 2023.

The short is produced by Emmy Award-winner Dorothy McKim and was created by the hand-drawn animation team at Walt Disney Animation Studios. Jennifer Lee, Disney Animation's chief creative officer, executive produced.

The short also pays tribute to Disney Legend Clarence “Ducky” Nash, who originated the voice of Donald for his first 50 years, and who delivers the character’s vocal gestures and assorted wise quacks by way of archival voice recordings.

Also on June 9th, Disney will release a new brand spot highlighting the storytelling magic behind the beloved character to commemorate the anniversary of Donald's 1934 debut in the Silly Symphony short, The Wise Little Hen.

Throughout June at the Tokyo Disney Resort, guests can enjoy even more fun during "Donald's Quacky Duck City" at Tokyo Disneyland, a celebration featuring limited-time themed decorations, merchandise, food and beverage offerings, and the "Quacky Celebration: Donald the Legend!" parade.

Over at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, fans of Donald can join the celebration through July 7th with limited-time offerings including “Donald’s Birthday Duckling Dance” where guests will have the chance to walk and twirl alongside Donald, specialty outfits for Donald as he walks around the park and hotels, and themed merchandise and food and beverage items.

A themed castle projection show “Donald’s Quacktastic Surprise!” will take place on the evening of June 9th for one night only.

At the Walt Disney Studios lot in Burbank, California, Donald Duck started his birthday celebrations early by making some “quack-tastic” changes across the historic space, including a Donald-centric reimagining of the Walt Disney Archives logo based on Donald Duck’s designs through the years; the classic Mickey Avenue sign originally seen in The Reluctant Dragon (1941) transforming into “Donald” Avenue; and other special overlays and activities.

