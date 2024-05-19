Jim Henson’s Colleagues Discuss His Impressive Work Ethic in New Clip from “Jim Henson Idea Man”

A new clip from the upcoming Disney+ documentary Jim Henson Idea Man has been released ahead of the film’s May 31st premiere.

Jim Henson Idea Man takes us into the mind of this singular creative visionary, from his early years puppeteering on local television to the worldwide success of Sesame Street , The Muppet Show , and beyond.

Featuring unprecedented access to Jim's personal archives, director Ron Howard brings us a fascinating and insightful look at a complex man whose boundless imagination inspired the world.

In this new clip from Jim Henson Idea Man, many of Henson’s colleagues talk about the Muppets creator’s immense drive and work ethic, interspersed with some archival clips of Henson himself.

In his 36-year career, Henson created some of the world’s most cherished characters, including classic Muppets like Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy and all of Sesame Street ’s iconic residents, including Big Bird, Grover, Cookie Monster, and Bert and Ernie.

Using never-before-seen personal archival home movies, photographs, sketches, and Henson's personal diaries, as well as interviews with those who knew him best, the film is the definitive portrait of one of the world's most inspiring and iconoclastic creators.

Jim Henson Idea Man debuts Friday, May 31st, exclusively on Disney+.