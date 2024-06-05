Doctor Strange Show At Disney California Adventure Sets Closing Date

Doctor Strange: Mysteries of the Mystic Arts is set to close at Disney California Adventure.

What’s Happening:

  • According to The Orange County Register, the Doctor Strange show that takes place in Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure is set to close.
  • Disneyland has reported June 30th as its closing date, however, Disneyland’s website only has it running through June 22nd as of now.
  • The show recruits guests to help harness the energy of other dimensions and learn about the power of using the mystic arts.
  • This closure comes on the heels of Club Pixar’s early closure and the recent unionization of Disneyland Entertainment.

