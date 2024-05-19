Disneyland Resort Entertainment Cast Members Vote to Unionize with Actors’ Equity Association

Cast Members who perform as characters or dance in parades and the hosts, leads and trainers who create magic alongside them, have voted to be represented by Actors' Equity Association (Equity).

For the union to become the bargaining agent for this group of 1,700 workers Equity needed to receive 50% plus one vote of those who cast ballots. This was a landslide victory; the union far exceeded the threshold it needed to win with 79 percent of those voting casting ballots for the union. The unofficial vote count is 953 for Equity to 258 opposed.