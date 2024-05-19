Disneyland Resort Entertainment Cast Members Vote to Unionize with Actors’ Equity Association

Disneyland entertainment cast members voted yesterday to officially unionize with Actors' Equity Association.
What’s Happening:
- On Saturday evening, May 18th, the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) announced that the Disneyland Resort Cast Members who perform as characters or dance in parades and the hosts, leads and trainers who create magic alongside them, have voted to be represented by Actors' Equity Association (Equity).
- For the union to become the bargaining agent for this group of 1,700 workers Equity needed to receive 50% plus one vote of those who cast ballots. This was a landslide victory; the union far exceeded the threshold it needed to win with 79 percent of those voting casting ballots for the union. The unofficial vote count is 953 for Equity to 258 opposed.
- If there are no election challenges, the NLRB's regional director will certify the results within a week.
- Equity has had a good working relationship with Disney and currently represents performers and stage managers at Walt Disney World in Orlando, and with Disney Theatricals on Broadway and on national tours.
- Most of the Disneyland Resort's workforce is already unionized, with those working in the Characters and Parades departments being a notable exception – until now.
What They’re Saying:
- Actors' Equity Association President Kate Shindle: "They say that Disneyland is 'the place where dreams come true,' and for the Disney Cast Members who have worked to organize a union, their dream came true today. These workers are on the front lines of the Guest experience; they're the human beings who create lifelong memories when your kids hug a character, or when your family watches a parade roll by the castle. The next step will be to collaborate with them about improving health & safety, wages, benefits, working conditions and job security. After that we will meet with representatives of the Walt Disney Company to negotiate those priorities into a first contract."
- "This is an incredible victory, and we appreciate all the support over the past several weeks. We're excited about the next phase. These Cast Members are both pro-union and pro-Disney, and they're looking forward to meeting with their employer across the bargaining table in a good faith effort to make both the work experience and the Guest experience better."
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com