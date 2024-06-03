Club Pixar Closes Two Months Early at Disneyland Resort

Pixar Fest at Disneyland Resort arrived earlier this Spring bringing new food offerings, meet n greets, and more. However, Club Pixar, one of the most highly anticipated parts of the seasonal offering, has ended two months early.

What’s Happening:

According to The Orange County Register

The nighttime offering located in Hollywood Backlot at Disney California Adventure

Instead of DJs and dubstep, guests were treated with country line dancing lessons themed to Toy Story and dance performances inspired by Inside Out and Wall-E.

Disneyland officials confirmed that the offerings cancellation was in response to guest feedback and operational considerations. Dancers and performers were notified on June 2nd that the night's show would be their last.

Other Pixar Fest offerings, such as photo opportunities, games, and food and beverage options will still be available in the Hollywood Backlot during the event.

Disneyland has not announced if and when there will be a replacement for the ill-fated offering.

