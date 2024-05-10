Photos: Six Pixar-Themed Marketplaces Arrive at Disney California Adventure for Pixar Fest

A new element has arrived at Disney California Adventure for Pixar Fest – six Pixar-themed Marketplaces serving up some delicious items themed to various popular Pixar films..

What’s Happening:

While Pixar Fest has been going on for a few weeks at Disney California Adventure, today marked the official opening of the six Pixar Fest Marketplaces for delicious Pixar-themed fun.

The six Marketplaces are: Elemental Table – inspired by Elemental



Hanger Management – celebrating Inside Out, with dishes like the joyful yellow comforting mac & cheese with happy cheesy puffs

Portorossa Pasta – inspired by Luca, with offerings like the sea monster lemonade and Portorosso pesto pasta

Gusteau’s To-Go – themed to Ratatouille, serving up food like ratatouille pizzetta and treats like the Gusteau macaron

4*Town Fav*4*ites – inspired by Turning Red

The Spark – themed to Soul

If you just want to look at delicious photos of the food, be sure to check out our preview here

Today also saw the return of Meilin and Ming Lee Turning Red , who are meeting guests near Grizzly Peak.

, who are meeting guests near Grizzly Peak. Pixar Fest is happening now at the Disneyland Resort Mouse Fan Travel