Photos: Six Pixar-Themed Marketplaces Arrive at Disney California Adventure for Pixar Fest

A new element has arrived at Disney California Adventure for Pixar Fest – six Pixar-themed Marketplaces serving up some delicious items themed to various popular Pixar films..
What’s Happening:
- While Pixar Fest has been going on for a few weeks at Disney California Adventure, today marked the official opening of the six Pixar Fest Marketplaces for delicious Pixar-themed fun.
- The six Marketplaces are:
- Elemental Table – inspired by Elemental, offering eats like “smoked firewood” – BBQ-spiced IMPOSSIBLE chicken with hot mustard sauce, pickles and charred onions
- Hanger Management – celebrating Inside Out, with dishes like the joyful yellow comforting mac & cheese with happy cheesy puffs
- Portorossa Pasta – inspired by Luca, with offerings like the sea monster lemonade and Portorosso pesto pasta
- Gusteau’s To-Go – themed to Ratatouille, serving up food like ratatouille pizzetta and treats like the Gusteau macaron
- 4*Town Fav*4*ites – inspired by Turning Red with selections like the red panda bao – a jumbo pork and vegetable bao served with a chili garlic sauce
- The Spark – themed to Soul, with offerings like chicken and potato waffles with peach cobbler sauce and cinnamon herb crumble
- If you just want to look at delicious photos of the food, be sure to check out our preview here.
- Today also saw the return of Meilin and Ming Lee from Turning Red, who are meeting guests near Grizzly Peak.
- Pixar Fest is happening now at the Disneyland Resort through August 4th. If you want to visit Disneyland to partake in the festivities, or just to visit the Happiest Place on Earth, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel who can assist with all your Disney travel needs.
