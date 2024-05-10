Fan-Favorite Characters Return As Pixar Food Marketplaces Debut For Pixar Fest at Disneyland Resort

Some fan-favorite characters are returning to Disney California Adventure to make their Pixar Fest Debut alongside the official debut of the 6 Pixar-themed Marketplaces throughout the park for Pixar Fest.

What’s Happening:

Pixar Fest launched late last month at the Disneyland Resort, but starting today (May 10th), more fun has arrived for the celebration!

Disneyland Resort shared that Meilin and Ming Lee from Turning Red will return as a character experience today through Pixar Fest, which ends Aug. 4.

will return as a character experience today through Pixar Fest, which ends Aug. 4. The mother and daughter duo will meet guests near Grizzly Peak at Disney California Adventure Park. When visiting, be sure to check the Disneyland app for more details on where you can meet these fan-favorite characters.

Today also marks the official opening of the six Pixar Fest Marketplaces for delicious Pixar-themed fun throughout Disney California Adventure. Elemental Table – inspired by Elemental, offering eats like “smoked fire wood” – BBQ-spiced IMPOSSIBLE chicken with hot mustard sauce, pickles and charred onions Hanger Management – celebrating Inside Out, with dishes like the joyful yellow comforting mac & cheese with happy cheesy puffs Portorossa Pasta – inspired by Luca, with offerings like the sea monster lemonade and Portorosso pesto pasta Gusteau’s To-Go – themed to Ratatouille, serving up food like ratatouille pizzetta and treats like the Gusteau macaron 4*Town Fav*4*ites – inspired by Turning Red with selections like the red panda bao – a jumbo pork and vegetable bao served with a chili garlic sauce The Spark – themed to Soul, with offerings like chicken and potato waffles with peach cobbler sauce and cinnamon herb crumble

Pixar Fest, the celebration of friendship and beyond, has returned to the Disneyland Resort to present some of the most beloved stories from Pixar Animation Studios through new offerings across the resort, for a limited time, including a new parade at Disney California Adventure, “Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration” and the return of “Together Forever – A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular” with brand new scenes.

Guests of all ages will discover favorite characters and special moments from Pixar classics such as Toy Story, Monsters, Inc., The Incredibles and Cars alongside exciting stories from newer films such as Coco, Turning Red, Soul and the upcoming Inside Out 2.

