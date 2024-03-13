Sneak Peek at Themed Foods and Marketplaces for Pixar Fest at the Disneyland Resort

Pixar Fest will be returning to the Disneyland Resort from April 26th through August 4th. The Disney Parks Blog has shared lots of details on what to expect, and it wouldn't be Pixar Fest without delicious food and drink options.

What’s Happening:

Disney has not released the Foodie Guide yet but shared an early look at some of what will be available at Pixar Fest.

The Pixar Fest cake will be returning to the Plaza Inn.

A new menu item found at Troubadour Tavern in Disneyland Park will offer Pixar-inspired bites and beverages.

Paradise Garden Grill in Disney California Adventure Coco.

Marketplaces:

Starting May 10th, there will be six Pixar-themed marketplaces added to Disney California Adventure, available throughout the length of the festival.

Each spot will celebrate a unique film with special menu items.

Summertime dishes inspired by the Italian coast at Portorosso Pasta from Luca.

from Reimagined classics at Gusteau’s To-Go , themed to Ratatouille .

, themed to . A playful mélange of elements at The Elemental Table , inspired by Elemental .

, inspired by . Fun foods perfect for a tween, boy band (or anyone, really!) at 4*Town Fav*4*ites from Turning Red .

from Feel-good foods that feed your soul at The Spark , inspired by Soul .

, inspired by . Flavors to appeal to all of your emotions at Hanger Management from Inside Out.

More on Pixar Fest:

Pixar Fest returns to the Disneyland Resort from April 26th through August 4th, 2024, bringing guests together for a celebration of friendship and beyond.

From colorful décor and themed menu items to commemorative merchandise, the Disneyland Resort theme parks, hotels and Downtown Disney

This festival of friendship is highlighted by heartwarming entertainment featuring Pixar stories. An all-new daytime parade, “Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration!”, will debut at Disney California Adventure.

Over at Disneyland Park, the emotional “Together Forever – A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular” returns with some all-new scenes.

Pixar fans can dance the day away over at Disneyland Pixar Pals Playtime Party

Hollywood Land will come to life at night during Pixar Fest with Club Pixar

During Pixar Fest, guests may encounter new characters such as Ember and Wade from Elemental, Red Panda Mei from Turning Red, and more.

Planning a Trip?

If you are wanting to plan a vacation check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started.