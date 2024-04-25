Photos: Pixar Fest Food and Beverage Items by Franchise

Pixar Fest officially kicks off tomorrow at the Disneyland Resort. While Disney already shared a Foodie Guide about all of the fun Pixar treats Guests can sample during the summertime event, during a media preview today, we got to see some of these mouth-watering confections up close. Join us for a look at all of the wonderful things you can sample this year at Pixar Fest broken down by franchise (Note: not all items are running during the full duration of the event).

General Pixar Fest Items

Sip your way through Pixar Fest in style with the Pixar Ball Sipper, available at the following locations beginning April 26th.

The adorable Pixar Ball Cake Pop will be available for a limited time from May 31st through July 4th at various candy locations, including Bing Bong’s Sweet Stuff, Candy Palace and Candy Kitchen, and Trolley Treats.

A returning favorite is the Pixar Fest Cake at Plaza Inn. It features layers of yellow, blue, and red vanilla sponge cake with cream cheese frosting and chocolate Pixar Ball decoration

Commemorate your visit with the Pixar Fest travel tumbler available at numerous food and beverage locations within both parks.

Even more collectible is the Pixar Fest Stainless Steel Tumbler, which you’ll find at the following locations.

Disneyland park: Alien Pizza Planet, Harbour Galley, Jolly Holiday Bakery Café, Lemonade near Tomorrowland Expo Center, Red Rose Taverne, Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante, Refreshment Corner, Stage Door Cafe

Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa: GCH Craftsman Grill

Disney California Adventure park: Award Wieners, Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta, Chiller at Paradise Gardens Park, Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream, Corn Dog Castle, Smokejumpers Grill

There are even more Pixar Fest goodies in store that weren’t on display at the event.

Pixar Fest Cotton Candy (Yellow marshmallow cotton candy) – Available at outdoor vending carts.

Pixar Fest Popcorn Bucket – available at the following locations starting April 26: Disneyland park: Popcorn near Central Plaza, Popcorn near City Hall, Popcorn near Fantasyland Theatre, Popcorn near Haunted Mansion Mark Twain Riverboat Disney California Adventure park: Popcorn near Carthay Circle Restaurant, Popcorn at Grizzly Peak Airfield, Popcorn at Pixar Pier



Toy Story Items

Yee-haw! Head on down to Refreshment Corner to sample the BBQ Potato Dog (Smoked sausage, BBQ pulled pork, coleslaw, fried onions, and green onions served in a baked potato).

Mr. Potato Head serves as the inspiration for the Chip Churro (topped with crushed potato chips and a chocolate drizzle) available near Goofy’s Sky School.

A returning favorite of the festival is the Alien Macarooooon, which is back at Alien Pizza Planet.

The Alien Macarooooon is also a keepsake now with the Alien Macaron Straw Clip, available at many locations throughout the resort, including at Alien Pizza Planet.

Also back on the menu is the Cheeseburger Pizza Slice (Burger patties, pickles, American & cheddar cheese blend, ketchup tomato sauce, and mustard on a sesame seed pizza crust drizzled with house sauce).

If you love Slinky Dog, then you’ll be thrilled by the new Slinky Dog Sipper, available at the following locations:

Disneyland park: Alien Pizza Planet, Churros near Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters, The Golden Horseshoe, Harbour Galley, Hungry Bear Restaurant, Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe, Lemonade near Tomorrowland Expo Center, Little Red Wagon, Refreshment Corner, Stage Door Cafe

Disney California Adventure park: Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta, Chiller at Paradise Gardens Park, Corn Dog Castle, Fairfax Market, Mortimers Market, Paradise Garden Grill, Smokejumpers Grill, Select Outdoor Vending Carts

He pairs well with the brand-new Alien Pizza Planet Truck Bucket, which you’ll find at the following locations.

Disneyland park: Alien Pizza Planet, Popcorn near Fantasyland Theatre, Popcorn near Haunted Mansion, Popcorn at small world Promenade, Popcorn near Star Trader

Disney California Adventure park: Popcorn near Carthay Circle Restaurant, Popcorn at Grizzly Peak Airfield, Popcorn at Pixar Pier, Select Outdoor Vending Carts

But wait, there’s more! Look for these other fun Toy Story-inspired confections.

Alien Pizza Planet

Cosmic Chili Pasta inspired by Toy Story : Jalapeño-cheddar pinwheel pasta topped with spiced chili, crushed corn chips, and green onions (New)

: Jalapeño-cheddar pinwheel pasta topped with spiced chili, crushed corn chips, and green onions (New) Green Drink inspired by Toy Story: Alien-inspired punch made with pineapple juice, ginger beer, Lemon-Lime Powerade with lemon sorbet and a splash of vanilla served with lychee popping pearls (Non-alcoholic Beverage) (New)

Stage Door Café

“There’s a Snake on my Funnel Cake!” Inspired by Toy Story: Funnel cake topped with chocolate-peanut butter pudding, cookie crumbles, peanut butter dust, and a candy snake (New)

Troubadour Tavern

Roundup BBQ Potato inspired by Toy Story : Brisket burnt ends tossed in Coca-Cola BBQ sauce, creamy slaw, pickle spear, and onion-flavored snacks (New)

: Brisket burnt ends tossed in Coca-Cola BBQ sauce, creamy slaw, pickle spear, and onion-flavored snacks (New) Lotso Berry Lemonade inspired by Toy Story: Strawberry-flavored lemonade with sweet cream topper and an Outshine Strawberry Fruit Bar (Non-alcoholic Beverage) (New)

Churros near Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters

Blackberry Churro inspired by Toy Story: Classic Churro rolled in blackberry sugar, served with a strawberry-banana dipping sauce (New)

Sonoma Terrace

Pesto Chicken Handheld Pie inspired by Toy Story: Puff pastry filled with grilled chicken, pesto ricotta & mozzarella blend, and caramelized onions served with a spicy marinara dipping sauce (New)

Available at Various Candy Locations Around Disneyland Resort Including Bing Bong’s Sweet Stuff, Candy Palace and Candy Kitchen, and Trolley Treats

Forky Cake Pop: Vanilla Forky-shaped cake pop dipped in white chocolate and decorated with a red chocolate eyebrow, a blue chocolate mouth, and black dark chocolate eyes (New) (Available April 26 through May 30)

Alien Apple: Granny Smith apple enrobed in caramel and dipped in green and blue-colored white chocolate with marshmallow ears, antennae, white chocolate chips, dark chocolate, and purple sanding sugar (New)

Monsters Inc. Items

Code 2319! I mean Shake 2319! This shake was inspired by the most unfortunate monster of all, George Sanderson. It’s a Vanilla, orange, guava, and pineapple shake with shaved coconut, whipped topping, and an orange cone.

The Mike Wazowski Cereal Treat is decorated with green chocolate, a black M&M’s Milk Chocolate candy eyeball, and chocolate-covered chewy chocolate candy for horns. You’ll find him at numerous candy locations, including Bing Bong’s Sweet Stuff, Candy Palace and Candy Kitchen, and Trolley Treats.

Sulley served as the inspiration for the Multicolored Churro, available at the churro cart in Hollywood Land. It’s a classic churro dusted with multicolored sugar and topped with white cherry drizzle.

There’s one more Monster’s Inc. item on the menu, but you’ll have to leave the parks to get it (and you must be over 21 years old). It’s a cocktail at Splitsville Luxury Lanes called The Friendly Giant, which features coconut rum, tropical fruit juices, and orange-flavored liqueur.

Finding Nemo Items

You found Nemo! And Dory, too! The only treats this year inspired by Finding Nemo (and Finding Dory) are these cake pops, both of which are only available from July 5th through August 4th at various candy locations throughout the resort.

Incredibles Items

Auntie Edna is babysitting Jack-Jack again on this shortbread cookie available only at Jack-Jack Cookie Num Nums.

You’ll look fabulous, dahling, when you’re using the Edna Mode Bottle Topper to sip your favorite Coca-Cola products. You’ll find it at most outdoor vending locations that also sell bottled beverages.

Over in Downtown Disney, Wetzel’s Pretzels is also serving up some superpowered offerings.

Incredi-Bitz inspired by The Incredibles: Choose from Wetzel’s Loaded Bitz offerings: Choco Churro Bitz, Bacon Ranch Bitz, S’mores Bitz, or Strawberry Funnel Cake Bitz

Choose from Wetzel’s Loaded Bitz offerings: Choco Churro Bitz, Bacon Ranch Bitz, S’mores Bitz, or Strawberry Funnel Cake Bitz Original Bitz topped with an assortment of toppings such as bacon, ranch, chocolate, dulce de leche, strawberry sauce, and more; inspired by “The Incredibles” (New)

Cars Items

Get your treats on Route 66, like the Junkyard Jamboree Churro, available at Cozy Cone Motel 1. It features a chocolate-espresso sugar-dusted churro with chocolate engine oil sauce topped with assorted candy parts

Flo’s V8 Cafe is always serving up Cars treats, but there are two event-exclusive items on the menu for Pixar Fest. The Dinoco Blue Cheeseburger features an angus beef & mushroom patty with blueberry compote, blue cheese crumbles, red onion, bacon, tomato, arugula, and lemon aioli.

For dessert, Flo’s has the Racing Radial Cake – chocolate cake filled with red cheesecake covered in a dark chocolate glaze with a silver stripe.

More Cars items are on the menu for the festival:

Cozy Cone Motel 3 – Chili Cone Queso

Luigi & Guido Cone inspired by Cars: Cheese tortellini, pomodoro sauce, and mozzarella topped with basil panko and served in a bread cone

Hollywood Lounge

Ramone Nachos inspired by Cars : Tortilla chips topped with grilled chicken, queso blanco, refried beans, pico de gallo, salsa verde, cotija, serrano peppers, and radishes

: Tortilla chips topped with grilled chicken, queso blanco, refried beans, pico de gallo, salsa verde, cotija, serrano peppers, and radishes Motorama Girl inspired by Cars: Vodka, rum, blue curaçao, and pineapple cocktail

Studio Catering Co.

Ramone Nachos inspired by Cars: Tortilla chips topped with grilled chicken, queso blanco, refried beans, pico de gallo, salsa verde, cotija, serrano peppers, and radishes

Ratatouille Items

Disney California Adventure will have Pixar Fest food kiosks open beginning May 10th, and among them is Gusteau’s To-Go. One of their signature dishes is the Ratatouille Pizzetta topped with mozzarella, eggplant, squash, zucchini, a drizzle of tomato sauce, and a wedge of French camembert.

And what could be more perfect for dessert than a Gusteau Macaron? It’s made with a crème brûlée mousse and has a caramel center.

Up Items

You’ll have to be a Magic Key holder in order to get the exclusive Dug Bucket, available at the following locations:

Disneyland park: Alien Pizza Planet, Popcorn near Central Plaza, Popcorn near City Hall, Popcorn near Fantasyland Theatre, Popcorn near Haunted Mansion, Popcorn near Mark Twain Riverboat, Popcorn near Star Trader

Disney California Adventure park: Popcorn near Carthay Circle Restaurant, Popcorn at Grizzly Peak Airfield, Popcorn at Pixar Pier, Select Outdoor Vending Carts

Anyone can enjoy the Adventure is Out There! Sundae, available at Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream. It comes with vanilla ice cream, hot fudge, whipped cream, and a candied balloon in a waffle cup.

Earn your Ellie Badge with the Grape Soda Cake Pop, found only at Bing Bong’s Sweet Stuff.

And head to Carnation Café for Carl’s favorite Fried Bologna Sandwich, a returning Pixar Fest staple. It’s fried bologna, Monterey Jack, mustard, and mayo on white bread served with house-made chips, cinnamon apples, and a pickle spear

There’s one other Up goodie that wasn’t featured during the media event, the Adventure is Out There! Cold Brew at Troubadour Taven. It’s a dark chocolate cold brew with butterscotch topper, wafer cookie, and confetti quins.

Inside Out Items

Another marketplace stand that will pop up on May 10th is Hanger Management, inspired by Anger from Inside Out. It’s signature dish is macaroni and cheese served two ways – Joyful Yellow Comforting Mac & Cheese with happy cheesy puffs and Angry Red Hot Mac & Cheese with spicy cheese crunch. Or, you can balance them both with the Mood Swing combo, which was on display.

Ignite your tastebuds with the Anger Cheesecake (red cinnamon cheesecake with yellow and orange mousse).

The stand will also serve an alcoholic beverage – the Mood Stabilizer Mule (bourbon, watermelon liqueur, candied orange & watermelon syrups, and orange & lime juices topped with ginger beer and garnished with watermelon candies).

More Inside Out fun can be found at Troubadour Tavern with the Mixed Emotions Popcorn (Ube-flavored popcorn made with M&M’S Milk Chocolate candies, freeze-dried SKITTLES bite size candies, and pretzel sticks) and a kids meal offering, Joyful Tenders and Mac

Coco Items

Paradise Garden Grill becomes “Recuerdame at Paradise Garden Grill” for Pixar Fest, and their signature menu items is Huarache (soy chorizo beans and seasoned steak tips topped with lettuce, cheese, avocado crema, and tomatillo salsa and served with Spanish rice and refried beans topped with nopales pico de gallo).

Don’t skip dessert, which is a Red Velvet Tres Leches Parfait (topped with churro crunch and pink cinnamon mousse, finished with green pearls, orange mousse, and chocolate skull decoration).

Troubadour Tavern has Una Papa Loca! (chicken al pastor, cheese, avocado salsa, and sour cream topped with onion and cilantro with spiced corn chip crumble).

And Ranco del Zocalo Restaurante has its own twist on the Huarache (The Rivera Family Huarache – Fried huarache with pollo asado, beans, cabbage, pepper, cotija cheese, sour cream, and lime). For dessert, they have the beautiful Marigold Bridge cupcake (Tri-colored white sponge, cinnamon croquantine, cinnamon mousse, and cream cheese frosting decorated with a chocolate bridge and orange chocolate shavings).

New for the festival is the Coco Guitar Bucket, themed to Ernesto de la Cruz’s instrument. You’ll find it at the following locations.

Disneyland park: Alien Pizza Planet, Popcorn near Central Plaza, Popcorn near City Hall, Popcorn near Fantasyland Theatre, Popcorn near Mark Twain Riverboat

Disney California Adventure park: Popcorn near Carthay Circle Restaurant, Popcorn at Grizzly Peak Airfield, Popcorn at Pixar Pier, Select Outdoor Vending Carts

There are even more Coco items at Pixar Fest, perhaps more than any other franchise.

Recuerdame at Paradise Garden Grill

Carnitas Wet Burrito inspired by Coco : House-made pork carnitas, Spanish rice, refried beans, cilantro, onions, salsa verde, and salsa roja served with house-made tortilla chips

: House-made pork carnitas, Spanish rice, refried beans, cilantro, onions, salsa verde, and salsa roja served with house-made tortilla chips Al Pastor Tacos inspired by Coco : Pineapple-achiote-marinated pork with avocado spread and tomatillo salsa, served with Spanish rice and refried beans topped with queso fresco

: Pineapple-achiote-marinated pork with avocado spread and tomatillo salsa, served with Spanish rice and refried beans topped with queso fresco Street-style Watermelon with lime juice, chile-lime seasoning and chamoy; inspired by Coco (Plant-based)

(Plant-based) Chile Verde Chicken Flautas topped with avocado spread, shredded lettuce, crema, queso fresco, tomatillo salsa, and pickled onions served with Spanish rice and refried beans topped with nopales pico de gallo; inspired by Coco

Street-style Taco inspired by Coco : Pineapple-Achiote-marinated pork in a corn tortilla served with Spanish rice and refried beans topped with queso fresco (Kids Meal Offering)

: Pineapple-Achiote-marinated pork in a corn tortilla served with Spanish rice and refried beans topped with queso fresco (Kids Meal Offering) Cheese Quesadilla inspired by Coco : Whole wheat tortilla filled with jack and cheddar (Disney Check Meal)

: Whole wheat tortilla filled with jack and cheddar (Disney Check Meal) Watermelon Candy Cocktail inspired by Coco : Tequila, Watermelon Schnapps, and pineapple juice with a chamoy and chile-lime seasoned rim

: Tequila, Watermelon Schnapps, and pineapple juice with a chamoy and chile-lime seasoned rim Coco Souvenir Sipper

Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta

Birria Pizza inspired by Coco: Birria with mozzarella cheese, onions & cilantro, tomatillo salsa, radishes, limes, and consomé (Available by slice or a whole pie)

Outdoor Vending Carts

Loaded Carnitas Pretzel Bites inspired by Coco

Jazz Kitchen Coastal Grill & Patio

The Amigo Cocktail inspired by Coco: Tequila with cinnamon, vanilla-flavored cream liqueur and raspberry liqueur cocktail (New)

Soul Items

Another kiosk opening at Disney California Adventure on May 10th is The Spark, featuring a menu inspired by Soul. The signature dish is the Supper Club Chicken & Potato Waffles with peach cobbler sauce and cinnamon-herb crumble.

This was the only Soul dish featured, but the rest of the menu can be found below.

The Spark inspired by Soul (Available May 10 through Aug. 4)

Half Note Jazz Cake: Traditional red velvet cake.

The Great Beyond: Gin, maraschino liqueur, violet & blue curaçao syrups, lemon juice, and pear nectar topped with butterfly pea flower tea and garnished with a white orchid.

SPARK-ler: Cotton candy & blue curaçao syrups, mango purée, and pineapple & lime juices garnished with a glow cube.

Cafe Orleans

Earth Pass Cake inspired by “ Soul

Luca Items

Portorosso Pasta opens May 10th at Disney California Adventure. The signature dish is one you’ll recognize from Luca, Portorosso Pesto Pasta (ribbon pasta tossed in basil pesto with potatoes and green beans).

Over at the Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe, you’ll find the Sea Monster Friends Parfait (layers of graham cracker crumbs, mascarpone cheesecake, berry blue gelatin, and blue Chantilly topped with a Luca chocolate decoration).

Even more treats fit for a sea monster can be found during Pixar Fest.

Portorosso Pasta inspired by Luca (Available May 10 through Aug. 4)

Sea Monster Lemonade: Lemonade, white grape juice, and peach syrup garnished with blue citrus mango jellies (Non-alcoholic Beverage).

Silenzio Limoncello!: Limoncello, amaretto & Aperol liqueurs, blood orange syrup, lemonade, and house-made oregano tea garnished with micro daisies.

Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe

“Silenzio Bruno!” Sandwich inspired by Luca: Chopped ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, tomato, pickled onion, and pepperoncini with Italian dressing served in an Italian roll with house-made chips.

Magic Key Terrace

Luca Seafood Pasta inspired by Luca: Grilled prawns, clams, Spanish chorizo, spicy white wine tomato sauce, pappardelle pasta, mustard frills, and charred lemon half.

Turning Red Items

The 4*Town Fav*4*ites booth opens May 10th, and the entire menu was on display starting with the Red Panda Bao (jumbo pork and vegetable stuffed bao with chile-garlic sauce)

Feed your sweet tooth with Panda Apocalypse (layers of chocolate chunk brownie and New York-style Cheesecake topped with orange and red cream cheese frosting).

And wash it all down with the Nobody Like U Cooler (Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Co. Raspberry Rose Tea, white cranberry, lime & orange juices, and cherry syrup garnished with an orange wedge gummy candy)

And you’ll be extra kawaii with the Panda Mei Straw Clip, available April 26th at the following locations.

Disneyland park: Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor, Lemonade at small world Promenade, Troubadour Tavern

Disney California Adventure park: Chiller at Paradise Gardens Park, Mortimer’s Market, Schmoozies!, Smokejumpers Grill, Select Outdoor Vending Carts

The last of the Disney California Adventure kiosks opening on May 10th is Elemental Table, featuring items inspired by Pixar’s latest original film. First up is the “Smoked Fire Wood” BBQ-spiced IMPOSSIBLE Chicken with hot mustard sauce, pickles, and charred onions.

A dessert brought directly from Element City is the Kol Nut Whoopie Cookie Pie (cake cookies baked with cocoa powder filled with cream cheese frosting and topped with crushed cinnamon candies).

Two cocktails bring the balance of fire and water. The H2O-rita is a blend of equila, blue curaçao syrup, lychee nectar, yuja purée, and lime juice garnished with a rock candy stick. The Exothermic Margarita is equila, ancho chile liqueur, passion fruit nectar, lime & grapefruit juices, and agave nectar garnished with a rock candy stick.

And more Elemental items can be found below beginning April 26th.

Troubadour Tavern

Firetown Mac & Cheese Bites inspired by Elemental

Lamplight Lounge

Agua Chile Negro Tostadas inspired by Elemental : Citrus and beet-marinated ahi tuna, avocado mousse, mango pico de gallo, Fresno chiles, micro cilantro, and charred pepper chile sauce served tableside.

: Citrus and beet-marinated ahi tuna, avocado mousse, mango pico de gallo, Fresno chiles, micro cilantro, and charred pepper chile sauce served tableside. Kol-Nut Puffs filled with blue cloud mousse inspired by Elemental.

Brave Items

None of the Brave menu items were on display, but Merida fans will want to check out these three drink options during Pixar Fest.

Red Rose Taverne

Fergus Fizz inspired by Brave: Cranberry-raspberry mix and Sprite with a butterscotch topper and granola crumble (Non-alcoholic Beverage).

Smokejumpers Grill

Blue Raspberry Lemonade inspired by Brave : Blue raspberry lemonade in an orange sugar-rimmed cup with a glow cube (Non-alcoholic Beverage).

: Blue raspberry lemonade in an orange sugar-rimmed cup with a glow cube (Non-alcoholic Beverage). Blue Raspberry Lemonade Cocktail inspired by Brave: Blue raspberry lemonade with tequila and a glow cube.

Pixar Shorts Items

While you will find some games and decor themed to Pixar shorts during Pixar Fest, there’s just one lonely menu item inspired by one. Fittingly, that’s Lava, and you’ll find it at The Tropica Hideaway – a Pineapple Coconut Float (Blue DOLE Pineapple-Coconut Juice topped with DOLE Whip soft serve, strawberry lava, and a gummy).