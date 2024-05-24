Pixar Fest’s “Better Together” Single Now Available to Stream

“Better Together”, the title song from Disney California Adventure’s newest parade, has hit streaming.

What’s Happening:

Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration!

The theme song to the parade, aptly titled “Better Together,” is now available on streaming platforms such as Apple Music and Spotify

The infectious single from the parade is sung by Matt from Middle School and Norelle.

Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration! is set to run through the end of Pixar Fest at the Disneyland Resort

Also available to stream as of today is "Don't Fight the Rhythm!" from the Pixar Pals Playtime Party

This track is performed by Brandon Rogers, Rhett Fisher and Devin Hoffman.

