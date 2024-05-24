Pixar Fest’s “Better Together” Single Now Available to Stream

“Better Together”, the title song from Disney California Adventure’s newest parade, has hit streaming.

  • Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration! is now running daily along the performance corridor at Disney California Adventure.
  • The theme song to the parade, aptly titled “Better Together,” is now available on streaming platforms such as Apple Music and Spotify.

  • The infectious single from the parade is sung by Matt from Middle School and Norelle.
  • Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration! is set to run through the end of Pixar Fest at the Disneyland Resort.
  • Also available to stream as of today is “Don't Fight the Rhythm!” from the Pixar Pals Playtime Party at the Fantasyland Theatre.
  • This track is performed by Brandon Rogers, Rhett Fisher and Devin Hoffman.

