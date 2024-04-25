Photos: Pixar Pals Playtime Party At Disneyland

Pixar Pals Playtime Party at Disneyland Park has shown off all the friend-filled fun in store for guests during Pixar Fest this year.

Located in the Fantasyland Theatre, this new experience offers character meet-and-greets, photo ops, live entertainment, and Pixar shorts for guests to enjoy.

When performers and characters aren’t on stage, the screen will showcase Pixar shorts for guests to enjoy. However, when those aren’t playing, dancers will get guests moving with an interactive dance party featuring tons of your favorite Pixar friends.

Photo ops are spread across the area, inspired by famous Pixar films.

The Luca photo op also doubles as the meet and greet location for Luca and Alberto. Machavelli even appears with…judgment at an all-time high.

Onward also has a dedicated photo op that doubles as a meet and greet location for Ian and Barley. Other Pixar characters will also make meet and greet appearances, including Ember and Wade from Elemental.

Crafts are also on hand for guests to enjoy as a cool down opportunity on those hot summer days.

The Pixar Pals Playtime Party will run daily throughout Pixar Fest, which ends on August 4th.

