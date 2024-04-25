Talking Dug from “Up” Debuts During Pixar Fest at the Disneyland Resort

“I have just met you, and I love you!” Dug from Pixar’s Up is now an actual talking dog at Disney Parks, debuting as part of Pixar Fest!

What’s Happening:

  • Guests meeting Dug from Pixar’s Up at the Disneyland Resort will soon be thrilled to find that his collar works!
  • Debuting during Pixar Fest (April 26th – August 4th), Dug will be greeting Guests at the Redwood Creek Challenge Trail inside Disney California Adventure with his new talking feature.
  • “Hey there, you humans,” the character now says via his functional talking dog collar, created for him by his former master, Charles Muntz.
  • The exact location and timing details for the new Talking Dug meet and greet will be available in the Disneyland App.
  • “SQUIRREL!”
  • For now, Talking Dug is exclusive to the Disneyland Resort, while non-talking Dug is available for silent hugs at other Disney Parks destinations worldwide.
  • You can see and hear Talking Dug in action in the video below.

More Pixar Fest Fun:

