Talking Dug from “Up” Debuts During Pixar Fest at the Disneyland Resort

“I have just met you, and I love you!” Dug from Pixar’s Up is now an actual talking dog at Disney Parks, debuting as part of Pixar Fest!
What’s Happening:
- Guests meeting Dug from Pixar’s Up at the Disneyland Resort will soon be thrilled to find that his collar works!
- Debuting during Pixar Fest (April 26th – August 4th), Dug will be greeting Guests at the Redwood Creek Challenge Trail inside Disney California Adventure with his new talking feature.
- “Hey there, you humans,” the character now says via his functional talking dog collar, created for him by his former master, Charles Muntz.
- The exact location and timing details for the new Talking Dug meet and greet will be available in the Disneyland App.
- “SQUIRREL!”
- For now, Talking Dug is exclusive to the Disneyland Resort, while non-talking Dug is available for silent hugs at other Disney Parks destinations worldwide.
- You can see and hear Talking Dug in action in the video below.
