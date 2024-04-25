Talking Dug from “Up” Debuts During Pixar Fest at the Disneyland Resort

“I have just met you, and I love you!” Dug from Pixar’s Up is now an actual talking dog at Disney Parks, debuting as part of Pixar Fest!

What’s Happening:

Guests meeting Dug from Pixar’s Up at the Disneyland Resort

at the Debuting during Pixar Fest (April 26th – August 4th), Dug will be greeting Guests at the Redwood Creek Challenge Trail Disney California Adventure

“Hey there, you humans,” the character now says via his functional talking dog collar, created for him by his former master, Charles Muntz.

The exact location and timing details for the new Talking Dug meet and greet will be available in the Disneyland App.

“SQUIRREL!”

For now, Talking Dug is exclusive to the Disneyland Resort, while non-talking Dug is available for silent hugs at other Disney Parks destinations worldwide.

You can see and hear Talking Dug in action in the video below.

More Pixar Fest Fun: