Themed Pizza Planet Trucks Take Over Disneyland Resort for Pixar Fest

A new scavenger hunt experience (of sorts) has taken over the Disneyland Resort for Pixar Fest.
What’s Happening:
- Over 50 Pizza Planet trucks have been scattered across the Disneyland Resort in honor of Pixar Fest.
- This follows Pixar’s tradition of hiding the now iconic vehicle in all of their animated films.
- While some seem to be very matter-of-factly placed in various locations, quite a few have been transformed to better blend into their surroundings.
- Our first find was within Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout:
- We also happened across some others throughout our day at both parks for the start of Pixar Fest:
- Other keen-eyed Twitter/X users have started posting some of their finds as well:
- With Pixar Fest not officially kicking off until Friday, it’s unclear whether an actual scavenger hunt activity will be made out of these trucks or whether they’ll remain as fun Easter eggs.
